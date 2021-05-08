Singapore does not ban access to all work permit holders: NOMNOM, Job News and Top Stories





Singapore is not closing its doors to all work permit holders and their dependents, the Ministry of Labor (MOM) said yesterday. It is reducing arrivals from higher risk areas, which means that some work permit holders who had previously received entry approvals will need to be scheduled to arrive in later weeks. The ministry issued the clarification after posting social media posts incorrectly claiming that no work permit holder would be allowed entry from Tuesday. “Work permit holders required for key strategic and infrastructure works will still be allowed to enter Singapore,” the MOM said in a Facebook post. They include the majority of foreign workers and workers in the construction, shipyard and process sectors who had previously received approval. Other work permit holders who had received approval to enter before July 5 will not be allowed to enter. On Friday, the MOM announced that it would also no longer accept new entry applications for work permit holders from higher-risk areas, given the resurgence of Covid-19 in some countries and the emergence of new variants of the virus. However, the changes do not apply to people seeking or already granted entry approval from lower risk countries or regions, or under the Travel Period Agreement, the Reciprocal Green Road and other approved travel lanes. All countries and regions are considered to be at higher risk, except Australia, Brunei, New Zealand, Chinese mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. The ministry has begun informing holders of affected work passages and their employers of the changes. The new restrictions have hit companies in a wide range of sectors. Mr Lien Whai Cheng, managing director of the precision engineering company Coway Engineering and Marketing, said he has three employees unable to enter Singapore due to new restrictions. Final measures

Here are some recent steps taken to address the impact of Covid-19 among foreign workers: April 26 The Construction and Construction Authority announces measures to help the construction sector cope with the labor crisis, such as the temporary easing of a skills certification rule for workers from China. The public sector will give construction contracts an additional 49-day extension for pandemic-induced delays, meaning contractors take a total of five to six months more to complete projects. The government will also provide up to 0.1 percent of the contract amount awarded for each month of delay under cost-sharing measures, to free up cash flow for contractors. This applies to eligible public sector projects with a contract amount of up to $ 100 million. May 7 The Ministry of Human Power (MOM) announces that Singapore has banned the acceptance of new entry applications for work permit holders from countries or regions with a higher risk of Covid-19. The MOM says it will plan entry for those who had previously received approval, with the exception of those from the construction, shipbuilding and process sectors and migrant domestic workers. May 8 MOM announces higher tax cuts for foreign workers, from $ 90 to $ 250 per month, between this month and December, for firms in the construction, marine and processes sectors. Jolene Ang He has not been able to find new workers to replace them. “Currently, I can only work with my subcontractors to help (the situation), in addition to hiring other workers to work overtime.” Another firm, Strides Pharma Global, has three work permit holders in key supervisory and managerial positions currently located in India. Its chief executive and managing director, Mr Mohan Kumar, said he hoped the pharmaceutical sector could be added to the list of sectors exempt from the new restrictions. The pastry shop, Tong Heng general manager Ana Fong said the restrictions would affect operations as there would be problems with hiring workers from Malaysia. “In general, Indigenous people from Singapore are more difficult to get hired as we understand that they have more opportunities and the competition to get hired is tough.” She said the store has enough manpower at the moment. “But peak periods such as the Mid-Autumn Festival can be a stressful period if we fail to hire quality workers in the meantime.”







