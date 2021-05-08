International
Top 10 world news: Nepal shocked, Turkey accuses Israel and more, World News
After hundreds of Palestinians were injured by Israeli police targeting rubber bullets and stun grenades against protesters during clashes in Islam’s third holiest site, Al-Aqsa Mosque in and around East Jerusalem, Turkey has now accused Israel for terror against its Palestinian population. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Nepal PK Oli, convened an urgent meeting at his residence amid the COVID-19 crisis in Nepal. In other news, Joanne Anderson becomes the first woman of color to be elected Mayor of the United Kingdom and the first female mayor of Liverpool. Read this and more in today’s Top 10 World News:
EU seals deal with more than 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer / BioNTech Covid vaccine
The European Union has concluded agreements on up to 1.8 billion additional doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid vaccine. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement on Twitter as she attended an EU summit in Portugal.
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to restore strained ties
Saudi Arabia and its old ally Pakistan on Saturday signed several agreements on Saturday. The two countries have pledged to reserve ties that have been strained over policy disputes over the Kashmir issue.
Turkey accuses Israel of ‘terror’ over Palestinian clashes in Al-Aqsa
Clashes in the third holiest site of Islam and around East Jerusalem, which injured 205 Palestinians and 17 police officers, came amid growing anger over the possible expulsion of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.
Pandemic, political instability, economic crisis shake Nepal
Coronavirus cases in Nepal are on the rise and hospitals in the country are overcrowded with the large influx of COVID-19 patients. KP Prime Minister Sharma Oli is seeking help from other nations and is also under pressure due to the impending political crisis over his government.
Increased COVID-19 in heartbroken India; US determined to help the country: VP Kamala Harris
Vowing that the Biden administration is determined to help India in its hour of need, Harris said all government machinery is galvanized to help the country in this hour of crisis.
India-EU Leadership Summit: World Leaders Praise India
The first ever India-EU meeting consisting of India and 27 EU member states began on Saturday. World leaders praised India. These included French President Emmanuel Macron who said India did not need to “listen to lectures from anyone” and Portuguese Prime Minister Antnio Costa who himself is an Overseas Citizen of India. He spoke of his OCI card with pride.
The Prime Minister of Nepal convenes emergency cabinet meeting
Nepal Prime Minister Sharma Oli convened an urgent cabinet meeting at his official residence in Baluwatar on Saturday evening which was likely to discuss the COVID-19 crisis.
Anti-Covid Drugs from India Defense Research and Development Organization take regulator nap
The Inspector General of Drugs of India (DCGI) has given its approval to an anti-Covid drug developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The drug is approved for urgent use as an adjunct therapy in cases of moderate to severe coronavirus.
The Chinese rocket lands again on Earth at an uncontrolled entry
A long Mars-5B rocket launched the first module of China’s new space station in Eart orbit on April 29. Its main 18-ton segment is now in free fall and experts have said it is difficult to say exactly where and when the atmosphere will re-enter.
‘City of the First’: Liverpool elects first female mayor of color
These are times when a positive change is conquering the world and one such example is Liverpool, which has jointly elected its first black mayor.
picture credit
