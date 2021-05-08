Cyber ​​attack forces US major fuel pipeline to shut down | World News

A cyber attack forced the temporary closure of one of the largest U.S. pipelines on Friday, highlighting concerns already raised over weaknesses in the country’s critical infrastructure.

The operator, Colonial Pipeline, said Saturday that the incident involved ransomware.

The attack comes amid growing concerns over cyber security vulnerabilities in America’s critical infrastructure following recent incidents, and after the Biden administration last month. launched an effort to strengthen cyber security in the country’s electricity grid, calling on industry leaders to install technologies that could thwart attacks on electricity supply.

The Colonial, which transports more than 100 million gallons of gasoline and other fuels daily from Houston to New York Port, according to its website, said it learned of Friday’s cyber attack, causing them to interrupt operations.

“In response, we actively took over some offline systems to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of our IT systems,” the company said in a statement.

The Colonial said it engaged a third-party cybersecurity company to launch an investigation into the “nature and purpose of this incident” and also contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies.

The US Cyber ​​Security Agency and the US Infrastructure Security Agency “are committed to the company and our inter-institutional partners regarding the situation,” said Eric Goldstein, CISA’s Assistant Chief Executive Officer, on Saturday.

“This underscores the threat that ransomware poses to organizations regardless of size or sector,” he said. “We encourage any organization to take action to strengthen their cyber security behavior to reduce their exposure to these types of threats.”

President Joe Biden was briefed on the closure Saturday morning, a White House spokesman said.

“The federal government is actively working to assess the implications of this incident, to avoid supply disruptions, and to help the company resume pipeline operations as soon as possible,” the White House spokesman said.

A White House official said analysis is ongoing to determine if supply could become a problem after the event. The White House is planning for a number of scenarios, the official said, and is working with state and local authorities to determine what potential steps might need to be taken to help mitigate any potential supply impacts, if any. necessary.

Cyber ​​security has been a major focus after two alarming incidents – SolarWinds Intervention Campaign by suspected Russian hackers who compromised nine US agencies and dozens of private organizations, and Chinese-related hacks Microsoft Exchange server vulnerabilities that exposed tens of thousands of systems worldwide – as well as a high profile, albeit unsuccessful, cyber attack in Florida earlier this year that sought to compromise a water treatment plant.

Ransomware attacks have worsened over the years, with various recent targets such as state and local governments, hospitals and police departments. Cyber-attacks include a type of malicious software that blocks a victim’s computer and renders it unusable until the victim pays the attacker, often in Bitcoin.

A Department of Energy spokesman said the department “is coordinating with the Colonial Pipeline Company, the energy industry, states and inter-institutional partners to ensure awareness of the situation and to support response efforts to this incident”.

“The DOE is also working closely with the energy sector coordination councils and energy information sharing and analysis centers and is monitoring any potential impacts on the energy supply,” a spokesman told CNN.

Colonial said Friday that it is “taking steps to understand and resolve this issue”.

“At this time, our main focus is the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation. This process is already underway, and we are working diligently to address this issue and “minimize disruption to our customers and those who rely on the colonial pipeline,” the company said.

Colonial, founded in 1962, says it transports about 45% of all fuel consumed in the East Coast. The pipeline system spanning more than 5,500 miles has two main lines: one for gasoline and another for things like diesel and fuel.

The company also had to suspend its pipeline in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf Coast. pipeline closed for 11 days in September 2016 due to an underground leak and in November 2016 due to a deadly fire exploding along a section of pipeline in Alabama.

This story was updated with additional developments on Saturday.

CNN’s Jamie Crawford, Brian Fung, Geneva Sands, Donald Judd and Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.