We are still waiting to find out where the former celebrity UMass Tre Mitchell will be placed as he passes through the NCAAs transfer portal. However, we now know where Ronnie DeGray III is going. DeGray is taking a big step.

The 7-foot-7 DeGray, who finished his first season last year, will land in SEC Missouri.

Coach Cuonzo Martin Tigers were 16-10 last year and reached the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers lost 72-68 to Oklahoma in the first round of the tournament.

I chose Mizzou because the staff told me how many families this program is and how they are all purchased, DeGray said in a statement from the school. I have a chance to play on the biggest stage and be part of a really good team. I believe Coach Martin will push me and help me get where I want to be, and teach me life lessons and how to become a man.

In the days since Mitchell and DeGray placed themselves on the transfer portal, UMass social media has been quite hot and troubled by the moves.

In fact, I have an email about the Matt McCall era, and it reads in part:

What’s wrong with the basketball program? I am not really impressed by the young man who coaches. Finally, he loses more kids to transfer portal than he recruits. The program needs more stability now.

There is much to unpack on this short statement. Getting it right, this could be a make-or-break season for the McCall administration.

Watching the team during its four years has been like watching a team take one step forward and one step back, or two steps forward and one step back, or even one step forward and two steps back. The constant improvement that you, the basketball fan, have sought, has not really happened. If that does not happen in 2021-22, then athletic director Ryan Bamford will have to make a decision about the future of his coach.

The transfer portal has been an issue in Amherst, throughout the 10th Atlantic Conference and across the country. When I did a quick count on the Verbal Commits website, A-10 schools had 60 players on the portal, averaging about four per team. Even St. Bonaventure, the current gold standard in the A-10, had eight players entering the portal.

In past interviews, McCall said this would be the new world for college basketball, and from extra football.

Some players will not be happy with their roles. Some players may have an opportunity to play, which is exactly what DeGray is doing. It’s hard to ask him for an opportunity to play in the SEC with a program that has been historically good.

If that was five years ago, I think you could put more responsibility on the coaching staff for transferring players. Even today, Jim Boeheim had five players transferred from Syracuse and other so-called Power Five schools had similar numbers. What is happening today.

It is unfortunate that schools like Massachusetts can start the development process for a player and then see the player in question leave for a larger school at a larger conference. But that’s college basketball these days.

This does not happen normally.

In an AA Class South League game between Biloxi and Birmingham, Biloxi scored 12 runs in the start of the sixth. This has been known to have happened before, and I can only imagine writers and broadcasters cursing that their results books were messed up by Biloxi colliding.

What was fascinating is that Biloxi scored 12 runs in just one stroke. And remember the name Brice Turang. It will be the answer to a small question who got the kick in that favor.

At one point, with two saves, 10 straight shots Biloxi reached the base and none of the Turangs hit. There were nine walks and one kick from the height in that stretch.

In a story from the Associated Press, Birmingham radio broadcaster Curt Bloom was quoted as saying: Just got out of control, literally, and was contagious.

In the words of Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling, Thats baseball, Suzyn.

So I was reading my social media on Friday morning, and I happened after the announcement of a Stamford mayoral candidate, League. Normally, this does not interest me at all. But when the candidate is former Red Sox manager Bobby Valentine, now you have my attention.

Valentine is currently the athletic director at Division I Holy Heart University I. While this is a fairly high profile position, being a mayor is high profile at a much higher level.

The three-minute video that introduced Valentine had only one thing missing. No one in the video was wearing a camouflage. I was expecting someone with a fake mustache and sunglasses.

If Bobby V. is elected, it is only hoped that he will have a more successful run at Stamford than he did on Jersey Street.