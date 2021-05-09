Travel: What are the entry rules for Portugal, Australia and Israel?





UK holidaymakers are eager to travel again (Photo: Getty) People in England will be able to visit countries like Portugal, Australia and Israel from May 17 without being isolated on return. They are three of the 12 countries that have put it on the green list of the traffic light system, which is used to determine what security measures are needed to travel to those countries. Amber and red list countries have stricter rules when it comes to self-isolation and quarantine. The people of the UK will be eager to book a summer vacation at a destination on the green list. Here are the entry rules for Portugal, Australia and Israel What are the entry rules for Portugal? Portugal has confirmed that they will welcome holidaymakers to the UK from 17 May. To watch this video, please enable JavaScript and consider updating it to a web browser

supports HTML5 video The country has not yet confirmed entry requirements, but while UK holidaymakers make up a large part of its tourism market, you will likely need to show vaccinated evidence or evidence of a negative Covid test result -19. Currently, those traveling to Portugal must show proof of a negative PCR test result for Covid-19 at the time of boarding. The test must be taken within 72 hours of departure. What are the entry rules to Australia? Sydney Harbor on a beautiful sunny day (Photo: Getty) Australia still has no details on how entry requirements will change on May 17th. Currently, all international travelers entering Australia must undertake a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a designated facility (for example a hotel) at their port of arrival. Travelers will also need to undergo improved health check-in upon arrival before entering quarantine, with temperature checks and quarantine testing. What are the entry rules for Israel? Israel to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from May 23 (Photo: Getty) Israel plans to welcome again fully vaccinated tourists from May 23rd. Anyone traveling will need to have a PCR test before boarding their flight to Israel and will also need to have a serological test for your vaccination test when you arrive at the airport. A serological test is an antibody test for the presence of antibodies, which are specific proteins made in response to infections. What other places are on the green list? Will you be booking a vacation soon? (Photo: Geti) The full list of green light locations is as follows: Portugal including the Azores and Madeira

Each place has its own entry rules, and so it is worth checking before booking. Other countries may switch to green or down to amber or red depending on their rates Covid-19 Grant Shapps has confirmed thatthe lists will be reviewed every three weeks. For full visits to the green, amber and red lists gov.uk. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have not said when they can ease their strict travel rules.







