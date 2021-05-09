Kim Kardashian linked to allegedly looted art in debacle highlighting a disappointing reality

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kim Kardashian West was named in a civil lawsuit filed by the U.S. government claiming she was the intended recipient of an illegally imported ancient Roman sculpture. Federal agents seized the sculpture in 2016 when it entered the U.S. and are now seeking its confiscation. According to the complaint, officials from Italy examined the sculpture and stated that it had been looted and smuggled from Italian soil. (A Kardashian West spokeswoman told CNN she “never bought this piece” and that “this is the first thing she has learned about its existence”. Kardashian West is not a defendant in the lawsuit, which does not allege any wrongdoing on her part.)

The complaint alleges that the allegedly stolen sculpture was sold by a trader established and transported by a reputable international customs broker.

Allegations of robbery and art smuggling bring in clandestine images, back room deals and the black market, but allegations in this case suggest that in most cases, nothing could be further from the truth.

The legal complaint states the sculpture was on display at the main annual art fair, where merchants, private collectors and museum curators from around the world make their purchases from a selection of carefully verified gallery stocks. Court documents say the allegedly stolen sculpture was also sold by an established trader and sent by a reputable international customs broker. Given all these controls and balances, can an illegally obtained antiquity really slip through the cracks?

Unfortunately, the answer is yes and very easy. For years, ancient works of art have been looted from archeological sites and warehouses and smuggled across international borders, only to be displayed in the legitimate art market. From there, they make their way into private and public collections. Unlike situations with, say, cars or real estate, where a prudent buyer can obtain a title certificate confirming their ownership, there are some safeguards to assure fine art buyers that their purchases are legally on the market. . This is especially true for antiquities like the sculpture claimed for the Kardashian West.

The statue consists of the lower half of a human figure, image created on or around May 11, 2016. wills

A savvy art buyer will know the key to making sure their purchase is off-board is to observe its origins; that is, his property history record. A close examination of the origin of an object can reveal whether it has been stolen or smuggled in the past and whether it is legally on the market. But the origin data are particularly easy to falsify for ancient and archaeological materials.

Why is this? While we can be sure that a painting by Rembrandt has been in circulation sometime from the time it was created and today, it is almost never known when an ancient work of art on the market was literally removed from the ground (whether legal or illegal). ) and, therefore, when the story of its collection began. Without strong documentation of its origin, we can think with the same confidence that an antiquity has been in circulation for a week, 10 years, or 100 years.

The difficulty of verifying the origin of ancient works of art is a path that can be easily exploited by unscrupulous sellers. In recent years, we have seen several art dealers arrested for selling looted antiques. These traders allegedly convinced customers that their goods had long been off the ground by providing unverifiable information about the origin. Authorities claim the unsuspecting antiques dealer Subhash Kapoor allegedly received statements signed by private collectors with false certificates, such as one that says the collector bought a figure from “a European collection in 1969”, according to the Chasing Aphrodite blog. Trader Nancy Wiener, who was arrested in 2016, also allegedly provided vague declarations of ownership, such as stating that its objects had been in a European collection for decades, reported blog. (Both issues are still pending.)

Saying the items had long histories in private collections, traders tried to reassure buyers that they had not been looted or shipped recently in violation of export and import laws. However, the objects are suspected to have been looted recently and many of them have been returned to their countries of origin, Aphrodite’s pursuit reported. As long as buyers accept sellers on their word and do nothing to prove the information provided, looted antiques like those offered by Kapoor and Wiener will continue to change hands freely.

This brings us to the sculpture sculpture associated with the Kardashian West. According to the complaint, it was offered for sale with the following origins: Old German Collection, purchased before 1980. At first, this may sound soothing. But it also raises questions: Whose collection, exactly? How old is he (before 1980 he is now old)? And most importantly, where did this information come from? Is it based on someone’s documentation, publications or memoirs? How can a buyer be sure that the information is true?

Asking these emphatic questions does not necessarily mean that the information is false or that the merchant offering the sculpture is behaving dishonestly. Legitimate objects can pass through the art trade with the same statement of origin passed from owner to owner, the long-forgotten source and the information is never questioned. However, illegal objects pass through trade even in this way. Therefore, before making a sale, buyers should ask: If my ownership of this object is challenged in the future (as is now the case with the seized Roman sculpture), will I be able to prove that I have it legally?

It may seem unfair that buyers, not sellers, are charged with the responsibility of proper care in this scenario. Eventually, however, even bona fide buyers will face legal, financial, and reputable consequences if they are believed to have looted works of art in their possession, the current news story is a perfect case. Art buyers need to do their homework before any money changes hands. If private collectors, merchants and museums refuse to buy poorly documented works of art, they can help keep up the demand for well-researched and legally obtained antiques. But if buyers buy undocumented artwork and accept statements like the Old German collection at face value, then archeological looting and illegal trade will continue to flourish.