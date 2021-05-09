Spreading vaccines in Australia will hurt the budget, but businesses need it to survive

This year’s federal budget will be the second to be covered by the coronavirus pandemic, but this time it will not be just the health threat of the virus that will have an impact.

Moreover, the spread of vaccination in the country, hit by logistical delays, supply issues and concerns over vaccine reluctance, is posing some potential fiscal problems for Treasury Josh Frydenberg.

While Australia’s overall economic recovery is strong, there are some sectors that rely heavily on vaccines for their survival.

The Manly Dive Center in Sydney has been a local institution for almost 60 years, but has sailed in unexplored waters for the past 14 months.

More or less when COVID-19 hit and the borders were closed, then our tourism business literally disappeared, it just evaporated overnight, “said center manager Richard Nicholls.

Instructors from Manly Dive Center in Shelly Beach. SBS News: Naveen Razik

Another part of our business for our Australian clientele was taking them on holiday overseas, and obviously that too disappeared completely.

The business was dealt another blow when a COVID-19 blast saw North Beaches closed for three weeks before the crucial Christmas period.

The decline has not only eroded tourism interest, but also made staff recruitment more difficult.

We get people here for working holiday visas and they are an essential part of our business when we have tourists here, Mr. Nicholls said.

It is difficult to get extra staff, just like for fruit pickers.

A successful distribution of vaccines will help the center, and others like it, get back on track, Mr Nicholls said.

“Vaccination is the key long-term term to bring our industry back.

Indeed, this cannot happen quickly. “The longer it is delayed, the more negative presses, the more supply shortages, the inability to vaccinate large numbers of people during this time will be critical.”

The spread left behind

The threat of COVID-19 outbreaks and premature blockages continue to emerge on Australian businesses and this uncertainty could detract from the brilliance of the country’s strong economic recovery.

“We are nine to 12 months behind where we should be with the use of vaccines,” said economist Richard Holden.

This will lead to a cost, compared to what it could have been, of tens of billions of dollars.

Modeling by McKell Institute has predicted the economic cost of usage delays.

Early blockades are expected to cost the economy more than $ 1.4 billion, while continued international border closures will deliver a $ 16.4 billion blow.

Last October’s budget forecasts were supported by the assumption that a wide distribution of vaccines would be in place by mid-2021. And with that, a gradual opening of international borders was thought possible by the end of this year .

Six months later, the government acknowledged that both of these objectives seemed unattainable.

Moreover, with the plan to vaccinate the entire country by October 2021 also now seemingly out of reach, the government has postponed plans to reopen the border for international travel.

“I think Australians would be surprised if it resumed at the end of this year, or honestly, earlier than that,” Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said recently.

It is not the news that those in the higher education industry want to hear, as they remain disconnected from the international student market.

Australia University CEO Catriona Jackson. Science & Technology Australia

We are the fourth largest export industry – $ 40 billion a year is what has entered the Australian economy. Thank you very much, from international students, said Catriona Jackson, CEO of Universities Australia.

“It’s already down to about $ 32 billion in the circumstances we are in now.”

And that market can never fully recover.

“If you think about the markets for tourism, the markets for international students, other countries will be in a position to be able to follow those clients and those dollars before we are,” Mr Holden said.

Ms Jackson said the industry could not afford to allow competitors to take a larger share of this market, a market that Australia has done very well in establishing over the years.

International students are big business in Australia. AAP

This week, the federal government announced more support for Australia’s tourism and hospitality sector by providing more visa flexibility during the pandemic.

Existing working time limits for student visa holders employed in the sector will be removed and temporary visa holders will be able to enter the 408 COVID-19 Pandemic Event Visa for a period of 12 months if they work in this sector.

Tourism and hospitality employ more than half a million Australians and these changes will allow them to replenish their existing workforce to keep their business afloat in addition to creating employment through a multiplier effect, said the Minister for Immigration , Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Issues, Alex Hawke.

But some small businesses can survive if the border is not reopened.

At the diving center, Mr Nicholls fears for the future of his colleagues in North Queensland.

“The north is just catastrophic,” he said. “We can probably ask for, you know, another 12 months, but businesses in Cairns … are critical now.

“I would imagine there is a majority of those who will not be able to reopen.”

The federal budget will be submitted at 7.30 pm (AEST) on Tuesday 11 May 2021.