A summary of COVID-19 developments for Friday, May 7, 2021

The hunt for something uplifting to send you on the weekend with a positive grade is not getting any easier as our issue is growing and we go into an even deeper jam.

Luckily, motherly love always has the power to lift the mood, so I am turning to our Mother’s Day function to help me get into tonight’s newsletter.

In one feature we titled Love Jobs, we talked to five local mothers in the caring professions to find out how they are coping with parenting stress, while also administering life-saving medical care, keeping child care centers open, learning the masses, caring for the elders, and helping to bring new life to the world. In the case of one mother, the challenge to her mother’s role in the pandemic included spending two weeks in a fan after contracting COVID-19.

Their stories, as told by Jen Zoratti and Eva Wasney, are completely worthless for the holiday, but they are full of consistency, purpose and self-sacrifice.

Here is just one example of what we heard, in this case from high school teacher Jennifer Oldfield who has two daughters ages four and six: “I just feel blessed to be able to be a caregiver all day. I really do Many people need to find their own spaces to care for other people and have connections, and have those moments where you see people for those who are really, their true self. “And I do it all day. I do it at work. I have to do it at home. And I think that’s a blessing.”

So for all the moms reading tonight’s newspaper, here’s a wonderful Mother’s Day. Yes, COVID has hindered your day for the second year in a row, but while social distancing can make it a silent Mother’s Day, I hope your family finds ways to celebrate you, even virtually.

– Paul Samyn, editor at Winnipeg Free Press

LAST NUMBERS

Note: Manitoba and Canada figures may not match due to changes in data sources.

LATEST IN MANITOBA

• Provincial health officials reported 502 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death. There are 2,989 active cases in the province, with 201 people in hospital, 56 of them in intensive care. Death is a man in his 50s from the Southern Health region. Of the new cases reported Friday, 389 are in the Winnipeg health region; 34 are in Southern Health; 30 are in Interlake – East; 32 are on Mount Prairie; and 17 are in the Northern Health region. Laboratory testing of previously reported cases has identified 134 cases of variant B.1.1.7; five cases of variant B.1.351; two cases of variant P.1; and 249 cases of categorized variants. The five-day test positivity rate is 9.6 in Manitoba and 11.3 in Winnipeg after 4,723 laboratory tests were completed on Thursday.

• Prime Minister Brian Pallister said his government would provide employers with up to $ 600 per employee for up to five days of COVID-19 medical leave. Eligibility includes testing, vaccination and side effects, self-isolation due to COVID-19 symptoms and / or care for a loved one affected by the virus. The eligibility period starts on May 7 and lasts at least until September 25 to coincide with additional provincial and federal programs. Private, nonprofit and charitable sector employers with qualified staff will qualify; however employers who currently offer paid leave to their employees will not.

• The age eligibility criteria for the vaccine were lowered to 40. Indigenous Manitobans 18 and older are also eligible, such as adults living in priority communities, and some front-line workers working in selected regions. The government opened its second high-volume immunization clinic in Winnipeg. Staff at the vaccination site at the Winnipeg Soccer Federation Northern Football Complex (770 Leila Ave.) immunized the first clients Friday morning.

• The province announced two pop-up clinics in The Pas and Flin Flon are now operating as mobile clinics. Previously booked meetings will be honored. Meetings are available on the top Gimli page, which will open later this month. Appointments can also be booked at mass vaccination clinics in rural clinics. Those who want a vaccine can book online with an email address and health card number, or can call 1-844-626-8222. Pop-up clinics are scheduled in Winnipeg next week and in other locations across the province during the week of May 17th.

• For the latest information on current public health orders, restrictions, essentials and other instructions, visit provincial government website.

• For updated information on which Manitobans are eligible for vaccination, Click here. Only individuals who meet the criteria on that site can schedule an appointment; Provincial officials urge you not to call unless you have the right to avoid connecting telephone lines.

LAST STATE

• Saskatchewan reported 295 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death. The province is now handling 2,239 active cases and has 174 people in hospital, 38 of whom are in intensive care. Saskatchewan has recorded 42,695 confirmed infections and 502 deaths. The Saskatchewan government says all residents 12 years of age and older will be eligible for a first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by May 20. The appropriate age will drop to 32 today and will drop every other day until May 20th.

Quebec reached a one-day record with more than 102,000 vaccines administered Thursday and has now given at least one dose to about 40 percent of the population. Quebec health officials reported 919 new infections and five more deaths Friday, but six fewer hospitalizations and five fewer intensive care patients. In Ontario, nearly 144,000 doses of the vaccine have been given since its last report – for a total of nearly six million. The province recorded 3,166 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 other virus-related deaths on Friday. Hospital admissions there have dropped by 40.

• Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces increasing pressure to impose a strict nationwide blockade. On Friday, India reported a new daily record of 414,188 confirmed cases and an additional 3,915 deaths. The official daily death toll has stood above 3,000 over the past 10 days. Many medical experts, opposition leaders and even Supreme Court justices are calling for national restrictions, arguing that a patch of state rules is not enough to quell the tide. Indian television stations broadcast images of patients lying on stretchers outside hospitals waiting to be admitted, with hospital beds and critical oxygen deficient. People infected with COVID-19 in rural areas are being treated in makeshift outdoor clinics, with IV drops hanging from trees. India has recorded more than 21.4 million coronavirus infections and more than 234,000 confirmed deaths. Health experts say taxes are under the bill.

More than three months after COVID-19 infections peaked in Mexico City, the local government announced on Friday that its network of public hospitals dedicated to fighting the disease is experiencing its lowest pandemic outbreak. A year after the country installed a color-coded alarm system for the pandemic, the capital was first shifted from orange to yellow, another step down from the top category, red. City officials set the utilization rate in public hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 care at 16 percent, a welcome change from January, when an increase after the holiday season drove several hospitals to their limits.

• British residents can travel to countries including Portugal, Iceland and Israel later this month without the need for quarantine upon their return. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says a complete ban on overseas vacations is being replaced by a system that classifies countries as low, medium or high risk. He says it is the first preliminary step towards unblocking international travel. The “green list” of 12 low-risk territories also includes Gibraltar, the Faroe Islands and the Falkland Islands, but not the main holiday destinations for Britons like France, Spain and Greece. Britons traveling to those countries will have to be isolated for 10 days upon return. The changes take effect on May 17, the next date on the government’s roadmap outside the blockade. Pubs and restaurants in England can reopen indoor areas on the same day and venues including theaters and cinemas can be reopened to a limited audience.

QUOTE, PASQYOTE

“It is driven by human behavior, by the appearance of variants and many other factors. We are waiting for the virus to slow down and we are pushing the accelerators.”

– Chief of Emergencies of the World Health Organization Dr. Michael Ryan, warning against abandoning pandemic restrictions

The incompetence of the government, the confusion will cost people lives There is no mystery behind the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations; epidemiology was introduced weeks ago. New variants of the disturbance, which are more contagious and deadly, have been circulating widely in the province since at least the beginning of April. They spread faster and cause more serious illness among young adults.













Love affairs Motherhood is a full-time job, but mothers in caring professions are never overtime



BASICS OF COVID-19