Goa has the most Covid cases per million, almost four times the average of nature | Goa News





Panaji: Not only does Goa have by far the highest rate of positivity in the country, but it also has the highest number of Covid-19 cases per million.

With over 70,898, Goa’s number is almost four times the country average of 15,864, and much higher than other severely affected countries like Delhi and Kerala.

However, experts say that even this is probably a sub-account. Most of the tests being performed in Goa are rapid antigen tests, said a health official. If even these are getting so much positive, the positivity rate is much higher than reported.

He said that in other states, the cases seem to be flat, but in Goa, there is a large-scale community broadcast. We know how many people are dying at home and being brought dead to hospitals, he said.

Indian Medical Association (IMA), Goa, President Dr Vinayak Buvaji said Goa is going through a very bad piece of land despite having some of the best healthcare infrastructure in the country. I am chairing IMA, but I feel totally powerless, he said.

Buvaji said the wave would be softer if the borders were sealed and the Covid protocols were respected by the people and implemented by the state.

We understand that the government needs to balance the economy and health, but when they got the first sniff of a second wave, they should have implemented the Covid protocols as strictly as possible by doing simple things like restrictions on rallies, elections , weddings, parties and casinos. It should also have closed borders to some extent, he said.

Once this was done, the no-go areas should have been declared in high-risk areas (like last year in Mangor Hill). He said the government has all the data to do studies like this and identify areas. Detention areas are very few and their declaration came too late, he said.

Meanwhile, the president of the South Goa Bar Association, Antonio Clovis da Costa, who filed a PIL in the high court when the Covid situation went out of control, told TOI that all the people and government included their guards downstairs and took them things as well.

The government failed us on this front, he said. He should have insisted on Covid-negative certifications. Things are falling into place only after we asked the high court. Who is responsible for this mess? Each is blaming the other. The government should have been stricter with the SOPs.

Covid pathologist and volunteer Dr. Anan Jaiswal said the situation is bad on land, with numerous daily requests for oxygen beds and ventilation beds for young patients. The small state with a high percentage of seniors is very vulnerable now.

Whole families are being tested positive, he said, adding that the blockade came too late. You do not dig a well when burning. You buy fire extinguishers when you build a building. It was an open and closed issue, the state wanted to protect industry and tourism more than its population. In December, all states were told about the second wave at a parliamentary committee meeting, but no action was taken, he said.

Cases are now reaching the interior of Goa, which is troubling, he said.

The most effective strategy would have been to block one area at a time and vaccinate everyone there, he said.

Even educated people had no masks. People need to take responsibility. If the government had been harsh on people who did not follow the Covid protocol months ago, things would have been different, he said.

