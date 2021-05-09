Church in Hyderabad turned into Covid isolation center for the poor amidst cases

Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases, a church in Hyderabad has been transformed into an isolation center for the treatment of Covid-privileged patients.

Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad, the Calvary Temple founded by Brother P Satish Kumar has been transformed into a Covid isolation center for the treatment of patients with coronavirus of non-privileged origin.

Calvary Temple is a non-denominational Christian evangelical mega-church in the city.

The Temple Covid Calvary Isolation Center, developed in collaboration with Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital, was launched on Saturday by K Kavitha. Kavitha is a member of the legislative council from Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the daughter of Telangana Prime Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The 300-bed facility has 50 oxygen beds and 250 normal beds with a staff of over one hundred people to care for patients. Treatment, medicine and food will be provided free of charge to Covid patients admitted to the institution.

The Calvary Isolation Center of the Calvary Temples will begin receiving patients on Monday.

K Kavitha congratulated and thanked Brother Satish, Calvary Temple, Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital for their noble gesture.

Congratulations to Brother Satish from Calvary Temple, who in collaboration with Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital have opened the 300-bed Covid Isolation Center for people in need on the Calvary Temple premises.

On Saturday, Hyderabad registered 904 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Telangana recorded a total of 5,186 new cases and 38 deaths during the same period.

