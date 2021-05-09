Covid 19 coronavirus: There are no new cases in the community, two in managed isolation

With so much speculation surrounding New Zealand vaccines, the New Zealand Herald hunts down burning questions about how and when to get vaccinated. Video / NZ Herald

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, but there are two new cases in managed isolation.

The two cases in managed isolation are from the Philippines and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, flights to and from Sydney as part of the transtasman travel bubble are set to resume tonight.

“The current travel break with New South Wales rises tonight at 11:59 p.m. … this coincides with the lifting of NSW restrictions on 12.01 on Monday, May 10,” officials said in a statement.

“Public health officials have assessed that the situation in Sydney, following two community cases reported earlier this week, is restrained and there is no evidence suggesting widespread, undisclosed community transmission. ‘

Officials advise anyone who was in a place of interest in Sydney at the appropriate time should follow New South Wales health advice regarding isolation and testing.

They must not travel to New Zealand within 14 days of being at the location.

Travelers who have arrived in New Zealand and have been in a place of interest at the time of exposure should be isolated immediately. They should call the Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on when to get tested.

So far, 5,568 people who have arrived in New Zealand from NSW since last Friday have been contacted by health authorities and given advice.

Information on locations of interest can be found on the New South Wales Health Website: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infective/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

Directions issued an instruction under the Health Act enabling an authorized Medical Health Officer to require those affected to undergo testing and isolate until they receive their result.

For Covid-19 in New Zealand, the seven-day average of new cases detected at the border is three.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 27 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2286.

As of January 1, 2021, there have been 58 historical cases out of 470 cases.

Health officials are also investigating the deaths of two New Zealanders in their 80s who have died since being struck by Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 under “an abundance of care”.

Officials have stated that there is currently no direct link to vaccinations.

The Ministry of Health says it has been made aware of the deaths and “through an abundance of care” is fully investigating.

Medical staff believe the deaths have nothing to do with vaccination.

“Our sincere sympathy for the families and their friends who are grieving their loss,” said a Health Ministry spokesman.

Both deaths were reported to the Adverse Feedback Monitoring Center.

The process involves Medsafe “closely monitoring” all reports.