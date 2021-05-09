International
Covid 19 coronavirus: There are no new cases in the community, two in managed isolation
With so much speculation surrounding New Zealand vaccines, the New Zealand Herald hunts down burning questions about how and when to get vaccinated. Video / NZ Herald
There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, but there are two new cases in managed isolation.
The two cases in managed isolation are from the Philippines and Pakistan.
Meanwhile, flights to and from Sydney as part of the transtasman travel bubble are set to resume tonight.
“The current travel break with New South Wales rises tonight at 11:59 p.m. … this coincides with the lifting of NSW restrictions on 12.01 on Monday, May 10,” officials said in a statement.
“Public health officials have assessed that the situation in Sydney, following two community cases reported earlier this week, is restrained and there is no evidence suggesting widespread, undisclosed community transmission. ‘
Officials advise anyone who was in a place of interest in Sydney at the appropriate time should follow New South Wales health advice regarding isolation and testing.
They must not travel to New Zealand within 14 days of being at the location.
Travelers who have arrived in New Zealand and have been in a place of interest at the time of exposure should be isolated immediately. They should call the Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on when to get tested.
So far, 5,568 people who have arrived in New Zealand from NSW since last Friday have been contacted by health authorities and given advice.
Information on locations of interest can be found on the New South Wales Health Website: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infective/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx
Directions issued an instruction under the Health Act enabling an authorized Medical Health Officer to require those affected to undergo testing and isolate until they receive their result.
For Covid-19 in New Zealand, the seven-day average of new cases detected at the border is three.
The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 27 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2286.
As of January 1, 2021, there have been 58 historical cases out of 470 cases.
Yesterday, there were no new cases of the Covid-19 community, but three in managed isolation.
The three new cases came from France, the Maldives and Guatemala.
Meanwhile, flights to and from Sydney as part of the transtasman travel bubble are set to resume tonight.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the move yesterday – after flights were put on ice due to a community case discovered in Sydney this week.
Hipkins said the risk to public health in New Zealand remained low and the Department of Health had advised that airline flights could resume from 11.59pm tonight, provided there are no other significant developments.
Health officials are also investigating the deaths of two New Zealanders in their 80s who have died since being struck by Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 under “an abundance of care”.
Officials have stated that there is currently no direct link to vaccinations.
The Ministry of Health says it has been made aware of the deaths and “through an abundance of care” is fully investigating.
Medical staff believe the deaths have nothing to do with vaccination.
“Our sincere sympathy for the families and their friends who are grieving their loss,” said a Health Ministry spokesman.
Both deaths were reported to the Adverse Feedback Monitoring Center.
The process involves Medsafe “closely monitoring” all reports.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]