CBIC allows import of goods, export without customs bonds





The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) allowed businesses to import and export goods without supplying bonds to customs authorities until the end of June, an action aimed at ensuring no delays or disruptions in EXIM trade due to COVID-19. In a circular, the CBIC said importers and exporters would have to issue an enterprise instead of bonds by June 30th. The indirect tax authority said it has received representation from traders to accept companies instead of bonds in certain customs clearance cases, given the difficulties encountered in the ongoing blocking / restrictions imposed in different regions of India. Facilitation of acceleration To expedite customs clearance of goods and maintain the balance between customs control and the facilitation of legitimate trade, the CBIC said it has approved easing the requirement to introduce bonds. The Board has decided to restore the ease of accepting an enterprise instead of bonds by forming Customs … by June 30, 2021, the CBIC said in a circular. Importers / exporters who take advantage of this facility will ensure that the supplied enterprise … is properly replaced with a proper connection by July 15, 2021, he added. Even last year as a result of the COVID pandemic, the CBIC had allowed businesses to import and export goods without supplying bonds. These measures will facilitate international trade and ensure the continuity of business operations, said AMRG & Associates senior partner Rajat Mohan.

