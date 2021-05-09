International
Coronavirus: Manitoba is now the 3rd of the provinces, US states for most cases per capita
HALIFAX – Manitoba is currently reporting the third highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita across Canada and the United States.
According to data followed by CTVNews.ca Manitoba has had an average of 252 daily cases per million people in the last seven days, behind Michigan and Alberta.
COVID-19 cases had been on the rise in the province since March, but only recently have they begun to peak.
On Friday, Manitoba’s 502 daily cases were the highest number of infections the province had seen since November, while intensive care beds remain in demand.
In response to the latest increase in numbers, provincial health officials have again lowered the age of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines after leaving the age of 40 on Friday.
All Manitobans aged 35 and over can now get a COVID-19 vaccine. For the First Nations, the right to age remains at the age of 18 and above.
The province also announced significant restrictions coming on Sunday, which will include widespread closure of businesses and ban community, cultural and religious gatherings.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitobas provincial public health chief, announced the changes to public health measures Friday night and says they will remain in effect until May 30th.
“We have to act now,” Roussin said. “I know Manitobans has done this before and I know we have done it now for 14 months, but we must continue our efforts to keep our numbers lower.”
Dr. Anand Kumar, an associate professor of medicine and microbiology at the University of Manitoba, says the situation in the ICU provinces is reaching a breaking point.
For the past week, I do not think we have had less than seven ICU admissions across COVID-19 province each day. Weve ranged from 7-14 admissions each day, Kumar told News TV CTV on Saturday.
Kumar said that before the third wave, he was seeing daily ICU admissions of one to two people. Now, he says case loads are testing the hospital’s capacity.
However, he noted that the current crisis in Manitoba could have been prevented.
The fact of the matter is that at every stage we have lagged behind in terms of the type of response required at that point. If we had implemented the kind of restrictions we have now a month ago, we would not be here today, Kumar said.
Under the new restrictions, gyms, fitness centers, museums, galleries, libraries and casinos must be closed. Restaurants, bars, courtyard lounges on food courts will be closed for dinner in person, but can still provide set-up.
Outdoor gatherings from different families are limited to five people. Private internal and external meetings are still limited to domestic contacts, except for people living alone who are allowed to bubble with another person.
We were now in a very difficult position. My feeling and that of many of my colleagues is that we should pull all the stops at this point because we have no room for error, Kumar said.
If the measure we can intensify what we were already doing, that would be my recommendation, he added.
Kumar said Manitoba should follow other provinces, including Ontario and Alberta, and consider switching all schools to online learning. He also recommends that the government close more businesses, including large factories.
There are some areas where we can grow, but at the moment it looks like we would see what would happen, Kumar said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]