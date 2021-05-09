Coronavirus: Manitoba is now the 3rd of the provinces, US states for most cases per capita

HALIFAX – Manitoba is currently reporting the third highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita across Canada and the United States.

According to data followed by CTVNews.ca Manitoba has had an average of 252 daily cases per million people in the last seven days, behind Michigan and Alberta.

COVID-19 cases had been on the rise in the province since March, but only recently have they begun to peak.

On Friday, Manitoba’s 502 daily cases were the highest number of infections the province had seen since November, while intensive care beds remain in demand.

In response to the latest increase in numbers, provincial health officials have again lowered the age of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines after leaving the age of 40 on Friday.

All Manitobans aged 35 and over can now get a COVID-19 vaccine. For the First Nations, the right to age remains at the age of 18 and above.

The province also announced significant restrictions coming on Sunday, which will include widespread closure of businesses and ban community, cultural and religious gatherings.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitobas provincial public health chief, announced the changes to public health measures Friday night and says they will remain in effect until May 30th.

“We have to act now,” Roussin said. “I know Manitobans has done this before and I know we have done it now for 14 months, but we must continue our efforts to keep our numbers lower.”

Dr. Anand Kumar, an associate professor of medicine and microbiology at the University of Manitoba, says the situation in the ICU provinces is reaching a breaking point.

For the past week, I do not think we have had less than seven ICU admissions across COVID-19 province each day. Weve ranged from 7-14 admissions each day, Kumar told News TV CTV on Saturday.

Kumar said that before the third wave, he was seeing daily ICU admissions of one to two people. Now, he says case loads are testing the hospital’s capacity.

However, he noted that the current crisis in Manitoba could have been prevented.

The fact of the matter is that at every stage we have lagged behind in terms of the type of response required at that point. If we had implemented the kind of restrictions we have now a month ago, we would not be here today, Kumar said.

Under the new restrictions, gyms, fitness centers, museums, galleries, libraries and casinos must be closed. Restaurants, bars, courtyard lounges on food courts will be closed for dinner in person, but can still provide set-up.

Outdoor gatherings from different families are limited to five people. Private internal and external meetings are still limited to domestic contacts, except for people living alone who are allowed to bubble with another person.

We were now in a very difficult position. My feeling and that of many of my colleagues is that we should pull all the stops at this point because we have no room for error, Kumar said.

If the measure we can intensify what we were already doing, that would be my recommendation, he added.

Kumar said Manitoba should follow other provinces, including Ontario and Alberta, and consider switching all schools to online learning. He also recommends that the government close more businesses, including large factories.

There are some areas where we can grow, but at the moment it looks like we would see what would happen, Kumar said.