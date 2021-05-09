Concert to reunite the world by governments, philanthropists & the private sector plus an additional $ 302 million in medical supplies through the ACT accelerator

NEW YORK, May 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – International Advocacy OrganizationGlobal Citizentonight announced thatVAX LIVE: Concert to reunite the world helped the campaign to mobilize over 26 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and $ 302 million to the ACT-Accelerator to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests, treatments and other medical devices for the world’s most marginalized communities and healthcare workers on the front lines.

VAX LIVE was recorded at the SoFi Stadium for a COVID 19 compliant audience, consisting of fully vaccinated first line health workers and essential workers, and is the first large-scale musical event held at the stadium. The goal of the VAX LIVE campaign was to provide everyone, wherever they have access to COVID-19 vaccines, and to inspire trust in vaccines worldwide.

Selena Gomezserved as special host and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, served as Campaign Chair. Including performers Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and HER Special submissions were made by President Biden, First Lady Dr Biden, and Vice President Harris together with Ben Affleck,Chrissy Teigen,David Letterman,Gayle King,Jimmy Kimmel,Nomzamo Mbatha,Olivia MunnANDSean Penn.

The VAX LIVE campaign called on governments to immediately start distributing vaccine doses and for pharmaceutical companies like Moderna to urgently provide millions of doses to the poorest countries at cost price. And to help ensure equal access to the vaccine, Global Citizen and its partners led a coordinated effort across the private sector to raise critical funding – “dollars for doses” – for the COVAX AMC vaccine-sharing program.

VAX LIVE: Concert to reunite the worldreceived messages of support and commitment from His Holiness Pope Francis, President i United States Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President of United States Kamala Harris, President i France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister i Canada Justin trudeau, as well as Prime Minister Plenkov i croatia Andrej Plenko, New Zeland premier Jacinda Ardern, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister i Norway Erna Solberg, Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates for International Cooperation Her Excellency Reem al Hashimy and the Minister of Health i Portugal Marta Temido.

Commitments announced during the course of the VAX LIVE and special campaign include:

GOVERNMENT COMMISSIONS

Canada : 375 million CAD [ $299.2 million ] towards ACT-Accelerator for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments to support countries in need.

: [ ] towards ACT-Accelerator for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments to support countries in need. Norway : will share all its excess doses, 4.5 million additional doses over 700,000 doses it has already performed. This translates into a dose that is shared by every Norwegian citizen.

: will share all its excess doses, 4.5 million additional doses over 700,000 doses it has already performed. This translates into a dose that is shared by every Norwegian citizen. Spain : will donate 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Latin American and Caribbean region.

: will donate 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Latin American and Caribbean region. UAE: will donate 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and support the distribution of 25 million doses.

New Zeland : will allocate an additional 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for a total of 1.2 million for the South Pacific region.

: will allocate an additional 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for a total of for the South Pacific region. croatia promised 500,000 [ $600,000 ] to COVAX and will start donating 50,000 doses before the end of June.

promised 500,000 [ ] to COVAX and will start donating 50,000 doses before the end of June. Portugal : will bring forward its commitment to provide 1 million doses in Portuguese-speaking countries to start in June 2021 .

: will bring forward its commitment to provide 1 million doses in Portuguese-speaking countries to start in . Ital : expressed his intentions to make a substantial new promise to COVAX soon. Ital will also use its G20 presidency to increase global production capacity.

PHILANTHROPIC AND PRIVATE SECTOR COMMISSIONS

Philanthropic and corporate commitments raised $ 39.6 million for COVAX, which was compared by GAVI for an additional $ 23.6 million, resulting in a total of $ 63.3 million, enough to acquire 12.66 million vaccines. Combined with government commitments this amounts to over 26 million doses of vaccines for those most in need.

Special commitments made to COVAX AMC for vaccine procurement:

Mastercard will contribute $ 25 million

will contribute Cisco will contribute $ 5 million

will contribute Procter & Gamble will contribute $ 5 million

will contribute Analog Devices Foundation will contribute $ 1 million

will contribute Seadream Family Foundation will contribute $ 1 million

will contribute Stanley Black & Dekeri will contribute $ 1 million

will contribute Coca-Cola Foundation will contribute $ 500,000

will contribute $ 500,000 Spotify will contribute $ 500,000

will contribute $ 500,000 Glowing solutions will contribute $ 250,000

will contribute $ 250,000 Centene Charitable Foundation will contribute $ 250,000

will contribute $ 250,000 BlackBerry will contribute 160 thousand dollars

BADR COMMISSIONS TOWARDS KOLID-19 P SOLIDARITY FUND FOR MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES INCLUDING:

accentuation will contribute $ 1 million

will contribute Terumo will contribute $ 1 million

will contribute Spotify will contribute $ 500,000

In general,$ 65.8 million has been mobilized through VAX LIVE by philanthropists, the private sector and the Gavi matching mechanism in vaccine procurement commitments, tools and medical supplies.

“We are overwhelmed by the support for VAX LIVE“, by governments, philanthropists, the private sector, our campaign chairs and Global Citizens from around the world, who have joined forces to mobilize critical COVID-19 vaccines where they are urgently needed,” he said. Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen. “But more needs to be done especially by the G7 nations that have not yet pledged to share any doses. The UK alone will have 113 million excess doses. We must continue our efforts to push the G7 chairman, Boris Johnson, the rest of the G7 and G20 nations, and vaccine manufacturers to share additional doses urgently to help ensure equal access to vaccines globally. “

VAX LIVE: Concert to reunite the worldairedonABC, ABC News Live, CBS,FOX, and broadcast onto YouTube, iHeartMediabroadcast radio stations andIHeartRadio application. VAX LIVE was also broadcast on TV AXS, Albavision beyond Latin America, Multishow by Globo Group IN Brazil, Snail TV IN Colombia, Azteca TV IN Mexico, S3 IN South Africa, Channel + AND MultiChoice beyond Africa, heaven in the UK, Network 10 IN Australia, CSTAR (Canal + Group) IN France, Viacom 18 network across India AND South Asia, and TV Insight globally As the exclusive partner of global broadcasting,to YouTubealsostreamed an enhanced version of VAX LIVE onGlobal Citizen Channel for a full time 90 minutes.

Global Citizen also announced engagements from Global Citizen longtime partner Live Nation, along with the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLS, NHL, WWE, Formula 1, NASCAR and MLB to deliver tickets to some of the most amazing live events next year! These leagues have worked together to follow the enhanced COVID-19 guidelines to ensure that audience members can once again enjoy events live directly and safely. The announcement was made public during the broadcast by Ben Affleck AND Jimmy Kimmel, and viewers can secure tickets by visiting globalcitizen.org/reunite.

VAX LIVE has also received support from outdoor supporters, including: Ads4Change, Bandsintown, Boo! Media, Boom Broadcast, Damon Peirson, Enhance Outdoor, Elev8 Media, Entertainment Industry Foundation, iKahan Media, Interstate Outdoor, JCDecaux, JCDecaux Nigeria, Mass Media, Narcity Media, New Tradition, New York Times, Ocean London, Outfront Media, Penske Media, Seen Media Group, By Wagner, Vector Media, and XP Digital.

VAX LIVE: Concert to reunite the worldwas a general part of Global Citizen 2021Recovery plan for the world, a one-year campaign and series of events aimed at helping end COVID-19 for all, ending the famine crisis, resuming education everywhere, defending the planet and advancing equality for all.

For more information aboutVAX LIVE: Concert to reunite the world, visitglobalcitizen.org/vaxliveand follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

