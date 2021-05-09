More than $ 180,000 raised by NZ Indian communities, 72 oxygen concentrators shipped to India

Family members of the Covid-19 victims leave as their funerary pores burn in an open crematorium erected in a granite quarry on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.

Thousands of miles away from India, Indian communities of New Zealand have been busy doing what they can to help those affected by the second wave of coronavirus in India.

Last week, the Indian Consul working with Indian associations and organizations across the country, sent 72 oxygen concentrators to India. And there were plans to send 42 more this week.

The Red Cross in India is helping to disperse oxygen concentrators.

Crematoriums and burial sites are flooded with the dead in India while its hospitals are overcrowded with people. This comes as India has seen cases of Covid-19 exceeding 21 million and the death toll has caused 238,000, according to John Hopkins University.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Why has India been hit so badly now and where else could it be?

* ‘Medical care is absolutely hopeless’: New Zealanders stranded in India desperate for help

* Covid-19 variant in India has two ‘escape mutations’

* Covid-19: Kumbh Mela Festival of India a ‘super spread’ event associated with over 1000 positive cases

* Covid-19: India unjustly targeted by New Zealand temporary ban on arrivals, community leader says



With many people unable to get help in hospitals, there has been an increase in demand for oxygen concentrators that take in air and remove nitrogen, leaving an oxygen-rich gas that people can use to help with breathing problems.

It has been quite good that we have been able to work together and ship those devices quickly to India, said the president of the Central Indian New Zealand Association, Paul Patel.

Ashwini Bhatia / AP Stray dogs sleep in a market as shops remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Dharmsala, India.

or Donation page was also set up to help raise funds for oxygen concentrators, he said. So far, more than $ 180,000 has been donated.

Families in New Zealand had also raised private funds for their relatives in India, he said.

The situation in India was unpredictable, he said.

The Covid-19 there is not like the Covid-19 in New Zealand because of the breadth of the country and the population.

MONIKA FORD / Sende Paul Patel, president of the Central Indian Association of New Zealand, says associations across the country have worked with the Indian Consul to send oxygen concentrators to India as its Covid-19 crisis worsens.

Cases of India started to fall in September, but this year they started to rise again in February. Despite warnings from experts that another wave was coming, election rallies were held and religious festivals that attracted hundreds of thousands of people continued.

Hearing about what was happening in India was disturbing, Patel said. But it was a relief that many people could talk to the family over the phone.

MONIKA FORD / Sende It has been quite good that we have been able to work together and get those devices shipped quickly to India, says Paul Patel.

For Indian communities across the country, there was no doubt that people would know someone who had been infected with Covid-19, said Atul Prema, general secretary of the Indian Association of Wellington.

In my village, four people I am close to have Covid-19. And there are at least 25 other cases in Ganesh Sisodra, a rural village near Navsari district where most Wellington Indians come from, Prema said.

The Wellington Indian Association had gathered to think of ways it might help them in India.

Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through AP / supplied On 29 April, a consignment containing 120 oxygen concentrators arrived from the UK to India.

He had organized an interfaith meeting for May 16, inviting people to discuss how they could secure local support.

Prema said the association in Wellington would also take to the streets to raise funds and let people know what was going on in India.

“We’ve all seen images of funeral pyre,” Prema said. “We can not imagine what that would be like in New Zealand.”

Supplied The Honorary Consul of India in Auckland, Bhav Dhillon, gives credit to organizations that came together to raise funds for oxygen concentrators. (Photo file)

India’s honorary consul in Auckland, Bhav Dhillon, said the speed he managed to get oxygen concentrators in India was nothing stunning.

Booking the goods was the most difficult challenge and he was pleased that 72 oxygen concentrators had arrived in India this week.

“I owe credit to each of these organizations from 15 to 20 of them who have worked hard to do so,” Dhillon said.