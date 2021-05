Elon Musk announces international broadcast ‘SNL’

Elon Musk is ensuring that Saturday Night Live fans around the world capture his guest evening with a live YouTube broadcast that will broadcast the show “in selected locations and territories.” The billionaire shared a flow connection Saturday afternoon just hours before he made his “SNL” debut, where the hell he hit the stage along with the musical guest, Miley Cyrus. “Saturday night live broadcast of Saturday Night Live with host Elon Musk is only available in selected locations and territories,” reads the caption to the video posted on the SNL Official YouTube page. The U.S. public can watch live broadcast via local television or cable provider NBC.com and the NBC App. “ ‘ELON’ TO LEAVE PEOPLE IN MARCH, ROCKET SCIENTIST WS WERNHER VON BRAUN PREDICTED IN THE 1953 BOOK A press release provided clarity, adding that, “over 100 countries around the world” will be able to broadcast via the link, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, UK and more. The idea may have come out of the conversation during dinner on Tuesday night, where Musk, 49, exchanged pleasures with SNL producers and cast members including Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman. This contradicts rumors that caste members got into trouble with the Musks guest appearance. GIGI I ELON MUSK ‘SNL’ DID NOT NOW PRESENT BUSINESS LEADERS Musk led us to an interview with Michael Che gave the radio show “Morning Club”, “in which he backed honcho Tesla as host, saying” It’s a rich world of people, I certainly want to meet him. ” ELON MUSK DINNER WITH PETE DAVIDSON, LORNE MICHAELS BEFORE DEBUT TOST STRUCTURES SL SNL: REPORT The comedian said: “I’m doing so much that I’ll give him so many ideas. His hobby. His exciting work with the richest man in the world.” As for any controversy, Che said keeping Musk in charge is “cool, polarizing. I like it when the show has some advantage”. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION “Saturday Night Live” airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET. READ MORE AT NYPOST.COM







