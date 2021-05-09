Israeli police clash with Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem

The violence added to already heightened religious tensions that have unleashed the worst riots in the holy city in years.

JERUSALEM, Israel Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters Saturday outside the Old City of Jerusalem during the holiest night of Ramadan in a show of force that threatened to deepen the holy city’s worst religious riots in years. Earlier, police blocked the load of pilgrims by bus to Jerusalem to worship.

Police defended their actions as a security move, but these were seen as provocations by Muslims accusing Israel of threatening their freedom of worship. Competitive claims to East Jerusalem, home to the city’s most sensitive areas, are at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and have sparked serious violence in the past.

The riots came a day after violence in which Palestinian doctors said more than 200 Palestinians were injured in clashes at the Al-Aqsa mosque complex and elsewhere in Jerusalem. Friday’s violence drew condemnation from Israel’s Arab allies Israel and calls for calm from the United States and Europe and the United Nations. The Arab League scheduled an urgent meeting on Monday.

Early Sunday, the Israeli military said Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into the south of the country that landed in an open area. In response, the planes hit a military post for Hamas, the militant group that ruled the territory. There were no reports of casualties in either attack.

Police Chief Koby Shabtai said he had deployed more police in Jerusalem following Friday night clashes, which left 18 police officers injured. After weeks of night violence, Israelis and Palestinians were preparing for more conflict in the days to come.

The right to demonstrate will be respected, but public concerns will be met with zero force and tolerance. “I urge everyone to act responsibly and with restraint,” Shabtai said.

Saturday night was Laylat al-Qadr or the Night of Destiny, the holiest in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Islamic authorities estimated that 90,000 people gathered for intense night prayers in Al-Aqsa, the third holiest site in Islam.

A large crowd of protesters shouted that God is brilliant outside the Damascus Gate of the Old City and the police were hit with stones and water bottles. Police patrols fired dizzying grenades as they moved through the area, and a police truck fired periodically with a water cannon.

Palestinian doctors said 64 Palestinians were injured, mostly by rubber bullets, dizzying grenades or beatings, among them a woman whose face was bloodied. Eleven people were hospitalized, they said.

A man with a small boy shouted at police as they marched. You should be ashamed! He said.

Earlier, police reported clashes in the Old City, near Al-Aqsa, and in the neighborhood near Jerusalem east of Sheikh Jarrah, where dozens of Palestinians are fighting the efforts of Israeli settlers to oust them from their homes. Police reported several arrests and said an officer was hit in the face with a rock.

Earlier Saturday, police stopped a convoy of buses filled with Arab citizens on the main highway leading to Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers. Public broadcaster Israels Kan said police stopped the buses for a security check.

Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan and travelers, upset that they were stopped without explanation on a hot day, got off the buses and blocked the highway in protest. Kan showed footage of protesters praying, cheering and marching along the highway to Jerusalem. The road reopened a few hours later.

Ibtasam Maraana, an Arab member of parliament, accused police of a horrific attack on religious freedom. Police: Remember they are citizens, not enemies, she wrote on Twitter.

The current wave of protests erupted in early Ramadan three weeks ago when Israel restricted meetings to a popular meeting place outside Jerusalem Old City. Israel lifted the restrictions, briefly calming the situation, but protests have reigned in recent days over threatened evictions in East Jerusalem, which is claimed by both sides in their decades-old conflict.

Other recent developments, including the postponement of the Palestinian election, deadly violence in which a Palestinian teenager, two Palestinian gunmen and an Israeli youth were killed in separate incidents in the West Bank and the election to parliament of an extreme Jewish nationalist right-wing party, have also contributed to the tense atmosphere. A right-wing lawmaker, Itamar Ben-Gvir, briefly set up an outdoor office in the heart of a Palestinian neighborhood last week, angering residents.

On Sunday evening, Jewish Israelis begin to mark Jerusalem Day, a national holiday in which Israel celebrates the annexation of East Jerusalem, and religious nationalists hold parades and other celebrations in the city. On Monday, an Israeli court is expected to issue a ruling on planned evictions in Sheikh Jarrah.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza territories that the Palestinians want for their future state in the 1967 East War.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem in a move that is not internationally recognized and sees the entire city as its capital. Palestinians see East Jerusalem, which includes major holy sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims, as their capital, and its fate is one of the most sensitive issues in the conflict.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque complex is the third holiest site in Islam. Alsoshte is also the holiest place for the Jews, who refer to it as the temple mountain because it was the site of biblical temples. It has long been a hot spot in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In recent days, protests have escalated over Israel’s threatened expulsion to Sheikh Jarrah of dozens of Palestinians involved in a long legal battle with Israeli settlers trying to take ownership of the neighborhood.

The United States said it was deeply concerned about both the violence and the threatened deportations. The so-called Middle East Peace Four, which includes the United States, the European Union, Russia and the United Nations, also expressed concern.

Egypt and Jordan, which made peace with Israel decades ago, condemned Israel’s actions, as did the Gulf states of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, two of the four Arab countries that signed US-mediated normalization agreements last year. . The UAE expressed strong condemnation of Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa.

In a phone call to Palestinian TV late Friday, President Mahmoud Abbas praised the protesters’ courageous stance and said Israel bore full responsibility for the violence. Abbas last week postponed scheduled parliamentary elections, citing Israeli restrictions in East Jerusalem on the delay.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had previously accused the Palestinians of capturing the threatened deportations, which it described as an immovable dispute between private parties in order to incite violence.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip and opposes the existence of Israel, has called for a new intifada, or uprising.

Late Saturday, several dozen protesters gathered along the volatile Gaza border with Israel, burning tires and throwing small explosives. Israeli forces fired tear gas at the crowd. No injuries were reported immediately.

In an interview with a Hamas-run television station, the group’s top leader Ismail Haniyeh warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to play with fire in Jerusalem.

“Neither you nor your army and police can win this battle,” he said.