Foreign diplomats flee India as COVID-19 strikes at embassies

KABUL: Taliban are not seeking a monopoly of power in Afghanistan and US-led troops have failed on the battlefield to stop interfering in countries’ affairs, a Taliban spokesman said on Saturday as ties between the Taliban and Washington continue. to be irritated.

A new chapter of mistrust has opened up between the Taliban and Washington since President Joe Biden last month unilaterally announced that US-led troops would not withdraw until May 1 on the basis of an agreement the previous administration had signed with the Taliban, but on September 11.

Bidens’s decision angered the Taliban, who accused the US of violating the historic agreement, and prompted the movement to boycott its participation in any meeting on Afghan peace until all foreign troops have left.

While the Taliban have not carried out any attacks on US-led troops since a major part of the deal took place over a year ago in Doha, the Qatari group has been involved in bloody clashes with Afghan forces for more than half of the country.

We think that, since the US has lost the war, it wants to achieve its goals here through political means, but that is impossible. Afghans have the will and independence to decide their own destiny, the Taliban spokesman told Arab News.

Both Kabul and the Taliban blame each other for rising violence amid concerns in some western capitals that the Taliban intend to seize power by force, as they did in the 1990s after the remaining foreign troops left.

The concern was highlighted at a meeting of envoys from the EU, NATO, the UK and the US in Germany on Friday.

Later Friday, U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who mediated the deal with the Taliban, warned of abandoning U.S. pressure on a transitional organization to replace the administration of President Ashraf Ghanis as part of the U.S. effort to hold intra-Afghan talks.

If the Taliban do not choose peace, a future based on consensus and compromise, then we will stand with the Afghans who are trying to keep the Republic intact. The political unity of the Republic is a necessity, Khalilzad wrote in a tweet on Friday.

Reacting to Khalilzads’ statement, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, dismissed the concern, saying no other country has the right to express views on the type of system that should govern Afghanistan and who should be in power, and who not.

Some countries, especially the US, say they will stay close to the Republic. They have been on the Republic side for the last 20 years; they created the Republic. This Republic is not acceptable. It should definitely be replaced, Mujahideen told Arab News by phone.

Mujahid added that the Taliban were eager to resolve the Afghan crisis through talks and accused Kabul and Washington of obstructing the peace process by violating the Doha agreement on the withdrawal of troops, the release of 7,000 other Taliban prisoners from government prisons and the ouster of the leader their from the blacklist.

We want to unite all Afghans and create a system together. All Afghans have the right to be present in a strong, unified Islamic system, Mujahideen said.

Torek Farhadi, an adviser to the former Afghan government, said Khalilzad’s remarks on Friday were clearly a warning to the Taliban and drew a bleak picture of Afghanistan’s future.

He explained that Khalilzads’ comments, on the side of a possible future government with Ghani, meant that Washington would give up the urge to replace him through the creation of a coalition administration.

This, in fact, is a warning to the Taliban, he told Arab News, predicting a future scenario similar to that of the civil war in the 1990s, when only the UN and some governments held their missions as fighting escalated. all over the country, including Kabul.