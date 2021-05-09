Quick show for rural areas soon in Haryana: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service Chandigarh, May 8th As the Covid-19 pandemic is hitting rural areas hard, the Haryana Government has decided to launch a special door-to-door screening machine in villages forming 8,000 multi-disciplinary teams. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while chairing a review meeting with senior Department of Health and Panchayat officials here and there, led them to adopt proactive strategies such as conducting door-to-door health control camps covering each home, composed of many disciplinary teams to examine and transform dharamhalas, government schools, and ayush centers into isolation centers to contain the spread of the virus. He said that a special campaign should be made to raise awareness of rural counseling and for this, the officials of the Department of Health, together with the aasas workers and the previous and present public representatives in each village should play a key role. in encouraging people to get self-tested in screening camps. CM said about 8,000 multi-disciplinary teams, led by practicing physicians including health department officials, Asha and anganwadi workers, should be constituted across the state so that door-to-door family health screening can be done in every village . He said proper screening of each family should be done along with recording their oxygen levels and temperature. “If during the screening camps, any person is found to have Covid-like symptoms of fever, cold and cough, the person should be advised to stay in isolation at home immediately in order to prevent the possibility of spreading the infection. Approximately a team of 500 families should be deployed to conduct the health examination, ”said Khattar. He further said that while conducting the screening, teams should ensure that patients who have mild to moderate symptoms are immediately given prescribed preventative medications for Covid-19 infection. In addition, it should also be ensured that those who have severe symptoms are immediately hospitalized to receive the required treatment. The CM directed that the possibility of transforming government schools into isolation centers should be explored as soon as possible. He said in rural areas, there was a need to adopt the “test, tracking and treatment” strategy. The Department of Health was directed to provide the necessary training to people in the villages so that they could spread the required awareness of the disease. 71,730 vaccinated A total of 71,730 people were inoculated, of whom 43,732 received their first dose while 27,998 received their second stroke. 14,667 cases, 155 deaths As many as 14,667 new cases and 155 deaths were registered in the state on Saturday.

The Jind district witnessed a maximum of 19 deaths, followed by Hisar and Panipat 16 each.

A maximum of 3,441 cases were registered in Gurugram, followed by Faridabad (1,713) & Hisar (1,465).







