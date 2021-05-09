A different perspective from refugee and international students

Identity is a word that is often associated with the embodiment of beliefs within a person. But it can also refer to someone’s sense of loyalty and connection to their home.

Most people do not realize how connected their identity is to their home until they leave or are forced to leave.

Nebraska is one of the most diverse states when it comes to relocating refugees or those who have been forced to leave their homes. The Midwest state had the country’s highest rate of refugee displacement per capita in 2016 with 76 refugees per 100,000 inhabitants, nearly three times the national average of 26, according to the Pew Research Center.

For refugees, relocation means a hopeful chance for a new opportunity. But integration into a new society can come with its own difficulties and barriers. One of the most salient obstacles is language.

Patricia Simpson, Ph.D., a German professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying language and immigration, said getting into a whole new environment can be intimidating.

“For refugees, the idea of ​​restructuring their entire identity to adhere to social norms is by no means irregular,” Simpson said. “It often starts with language.”

“Add to that the fact that they do not speak languages, they do not know anyone or they know how to use anything – it creates a difficult situation for anyone.”

For the state known for the motto “Nebraska Nice”, it is no wonder that refugees settle in Lincoln looking for a new home. On the day of the Husker game, the Red Sea and the crowds of Nebraska equipment can be a daunting sight for anyone, let alone someone unfamiliar with the sometimes manic soccer football culture.

At least 114 countries are represented on the UNL campus with more than 3,000 international students, according to 2018 data.

Here are some of their stories:

A blanket of white snow covered the endless landscape of cornfields, reflecting the orange, red, and yellow hints of the distant sunset. The fields stretched as far as the eye could see, like an ocean sinking to the edge of the horizon.

“‘Look, Mom! There’s an ocean up there! Let’s go!’ said a young Khoi Tran.

Laughing, his mother replied, “An ocean of corn.”

Born in Indonesia, he spent most of his childhood growing up on the tropical beaches of Vietnam. The small town of Hastings, Nebraska seemed like an ocean to Tran at first glance, just another kind of ocean. His family moved to America in 1999 at the end of a decade of successful Nebraska football.

“When we came to America, to Nebraska, we were always wondering why everyone wore an ‘N’ on their T-shirts,” he said. “I thought at first it was a kind of brand, which I learned it is.”

Growing up, Tran and his family experienced many setbacks as a refugee family in the states.

“In the beginning we did not have a house. We started living in the basement of a host family. We had no credit, no car – my dad would wake up every morning at 6am and take me by bike to school. My sister and I learned English to help them with insurance, getting a driver’s license, and applying for citizenship. “

Tran has been striving to help others all his life and decided as a first generation college student he wanted to go to school and use his degree to help people even more.

In 2016, he earned a master’s degree in higher education administration from UNL. He now works with the university through the Nebraska College Preparatory Academy (NCPA) for college access.

“We work hard with first-generation, low-income, underrepresented students,” Tran. “Our goal is to bring them to the university and provide them with financial scholarships so that they do not have to worry about paying for school.”

Tran has additional plans for how he can contribute even more to these populations, and this plan is to go back to school and earn his master’s degree in psychology in order to open a therapy practice in Lincoln. Down the line, he seeks to earn a Ph.D.

“Every conversation I have with students ends up on the topic of trauma, anxiety, depression – and since I’m not a therapist, I thought why not just get a degree in it?”

Coming from a Vietnamese family, Tran is looking to serve this community specifically.

“My main goal is to break the stigma between Asian Americans and therapy. “It is a very big problem,” he said.

“Because with Asian-Americans and Asians in general, we’re not talking about mental health.”

He has noted that there is a major trend in mental health issues in refugee communities, but knows that it is not necessarily a new trend.

“I did not know him when I was little, but now I can definitely say that my parents were stressed,” Tran said. “The trauma that comes with relocating to a new country brings a lot of stress, and refugees do not come with the right coping skills.”

***

In a small room of a small house, mostly made of clay, sat a 12-year-old Falah Rashoka.

His brother stood beside him with an English dictionary in hand. He asked the meaning of the word “passion”. Rashoka sat down and let the word echo between him before answering. To have a passion for something is to have a strong and uncontrollable emotion for it. Despite the language, Rashoka had a passion to try and learn as much as possible.

“Six months later, no matter the dictionary page, or the word my brother chose, I knew it,” he said.

Rashoka, a Yazidi refugee of Iraqi descent, settled in Lincoln, Nebraska in 2016.

Lincoln has the largest Yazidi population in North America, with somewhere between 3,000 and 4,000 refugees.

Before coming to America, he worked with the U.S. Army in Iraq as a communications interpreter before entering health care because of the inequalities he saw in Iraq.

“Many families are forbidden to take things like baby formula,” Rashoka said. “It was almost impossible for poor families to receive. The sight of women and mothers in my neighborhood communities struggling to feed their children motivated me to get into health care. ”

After arriving in the US, Rashoka, who speaks both Kurdish and Arabic, began studying in the country before finishing at UNL where he earned his master of science in food and health science and is now working at Ph.D.

During the pandemic, he volunteered with the student response team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he helped spread knowledge about the virus to non-English-speaking communities.

“We have been working on tracking contacts, sharing any misinformation and communicating as fluently as possible. “It helped me understand how the virus is affecting people in the poorest communities.”

This changed the motivation of his studies and he sought to research more about infectious diseases in low-income and less English-speaking families. Rashoka has written many published articles about refugee health and access to health care.

“The biggest factor was the language,” he said. “When it comes to health, due to many dialects, refugees do not always get the right information. For example, in the Kurdish language, the term ‘appendicitis’ is completely different between dialects. ”

Rashoka made it clear that while language is rooted in most refugee problems, it is not the only thing that affects their overall health conditions. Access often depends on money, something that is not easy to achieve.

“When refugees move, they usually just take their bags, nothing else,” he said. “Say they wanted to try and get into a gym, they usually have to work out for a year or two before they have the opportunity to become members of the gym, which ends up losing a lot of refugees away from the gyms.”

While Rashoka and his family have been able to catch a Nebraska game at Memorial Stadium, the ticket price makes attendance difficult.

“Everyone was always talking about the Huskers, and who they were going to play that weekend,” Rashoka said. “So, I decided to give it a try and go to a game and found out that the tickets were $ 150 each. “It was so expensive.”

He admits it took him a few searches on Google to begin to transcend American football. Different rules may affect the game and be less transparent to people who are not from the US

“If children do not have the opportunity to go to games or watch, nothing motivates them to play that sport, which keeps people, like refugees, away from this specific sport, which is unfortunate.”

***

It was a rainy and foggy day in Lincoln, Nebraska, standing just below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, the gray skies as every part of the sunlight tried to pass through the clouds.

Samvruth Raj checked the weather app on his phone. It is 3 a.m. in Bangalore, India, and currently 73 degrees Fahrenheit.

Raj let out a sigh. Despite the weather, he still sports his red sweater with a large “N” sewn on the front.

As an international student at UNL, Raj chose to come to Nebraska, over other destinations such as Canada, England or Australia.

Originally from Bangalore, a southeastern city in India, Raj decided on Lincoln as his college destination in 2019.

“At first I did not have the United States as an option,” he said. “I always wanted to go to England. But I felt there were more opportunities at a four-year university than anything less. ”

During his trip from India to Nebraska, which was over 30 hours, Raj began learning about his new college town.

“I remember being on a flight from Paris to Atlanta and sitting next to a woman who was going to Florida for a vacation. She asked me where I was going for school and I answered Nebraska, she was surprised and laughed. But then she told me that people were really good, which I experienced first hand. My first days were very special to me. “

After finally touching on Lincoln, Raj had one thing on his mind.

“I was so excited to be here and see the city,” he said. “But I could not wait to lie down on my dorm bed.”

Raj, a second student studying sports media and communication, said sports have always been “super close” to him.

“It’s kind of a big risk because I don’t know anyone involved in sports,” he said. “None of my friends from home are. But it just makes me want to try to get people interested in him and get more involved. . ”

In an industry filled with the voices of many, he is a strong advocate for the inclusion of even more diverse voices.

“When it comes to diversity, I’ve been in classes, I’m in classes where I’m the only international student,” he said. ‘It made it harder for me to go to a class that is already filled only with American students, being the only one who looks or speaks a little differently. “I think there needs to be more diversity.”

Since he was not a follower of American football before, the aura of Husker football was immediately fascinating to him. As an international student, information and tickets were foreign to him, but his passion remains.

“The way I look at the Husker culture is that everyone is very loyal,” Raj said. “I was rubbed because I know that wherever I end up, I will always be rooted for the Huskers. It was scary at first, but I just had to get used to it. ”