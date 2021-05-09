Isis Mohamed Zuhbi’s alleged recruiter arrested while returning to Australia | Australian security and counter-terrorism





A 30-year-old man from Sydney who is alleged to be a recruiter of the Islamic State has been arrested and charged with terrorist acts after his return to Australia. Mohamed Zuhbi arrived in Melbourne on a flight from Turkey at around 16:00 on Saturday and was taken into custody by the counterterrorism authorities at the airport. Zuhbi traveled from Sydney to Turkey in 2013 and then allegedly went to Syria, where he allegedly helped foreign fighters travel to the area to support Isis. He has been charged with supporting a terrorist organization, engaging in hostile activities abroad, supporting another person to engage in hostile activities abroad, and entering a prohibited jurisdiction. Zuhbi, wearing a mask, appeared via video link before the Magistrates’ Court in Melbourne on Sunday morning, with his case to return to the same court on 21 May. An extradition hearing in NSW will be heard on that date. We have a responsibility to prevent our citizens from contributing to violence and instability abroad. “Our laws are intended to discourage Australians from fighting in conflicts abroad and endangering their lives,” Australian Federal Police Commander Stephen Dametto said in a statement. Anyone who fights, provides material support, or collaborates with terrorist groups is committing a serious crime and will be subject to the law, Dametto said. It has been a violation since 1978 to engage in hostile activity in a foreign country, unless serving in, or with the armed forces of a foreign country government. Zuhbi is also wanted by US law enforcement for numerous offenses including conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country. NSW Police Counter-Terrorism and Special Tactics Commander Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton said there was no imminent threat to the community regarding the operation. Counterterrorism investigations remain a priority in NSW, and any act or plan for an act that could affect the safety of our community regardless of when it occurred will be acted upon with the same persistence, he said.

