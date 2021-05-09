Missing Canada, USA Advances in World Women’s Curling Playoffs





Canada fell 8-3 to Sweden’s Olympic Defense champions in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Women’s Curling World Championship in Calgary. Steve Seixeiro-World Curling Federation Kerry Einarson’s team from Manitoba could not be removed free and was limited to scoring singles at the start of the match. Without the final edge on the rock, the Canadians fell three consecutive decks in defense of Olympic champions Anna Hasselborg – in the third, fifth and seventh finals – to fall behind 7-3. Sweden, heavily decorated but still looking for their first World Cup trophy – they won silver in 2018 and ’19 – moved to face the RCF in a semi-final. Steve Seixeiro-World Curling Federation The other half will feature the US versus Switzerland. The USA passes Tabitha Peterson and her team defeated the surprising Denmark bypassed by veteran Madeleine Dupont 8-7 in the next quarterfinal. Down 3-1 at the start, the Americans scored two three-pointers to maintain a 4-3 and 7-5 lead before Denmark tied the score at the end of the ninth. Facing a pair of Danish counterattacks in the 10th, Peterson calmly pulled straight into the funnel hole for victory. Steve Seixeiro-World Curling Federation RCF and Switzerland were pardoned in the semi-finals after leading the field in the round game. The Swiss team, overcome by Silvana Tirinzoni with Alina Paetz throwing the last stones, are the world defending champions. The six playoff teams qualified their member nations for boats in the curly race of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Both Canada and Denmark overcame difficult starts to clear their way to the playoffs. After losing a shot to beat Sweden in the first draw, the Canadians fell to 1-5 before winning six of their final seven games. The pressures of representing Canada on the world stage continued to be discussed among fans throughout the week. Once the team achieved five losses, several high-performance curlers spoke out, with one stating that the Einarson foursome would continue with a winning streak. If the protesting Czech Republic had managed to beat Denmark in their third match on Friday – the Danes stole the victory – Canada would have faced the US in the quarterfinals.

