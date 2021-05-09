Facebook suspends poet K Satchidanandan’s account for posting video on BJP loss in Kerala polls





Facebook on Saturday suspended the page of the poet Malajali K Satchidanandan for 24 hours after he posted a video mocking the loss of the Bharatiya Janata Partys in the recently concluded Kerala Assembly elections, Manorama Online reported. That came last night and the reason is to post a hilarious video about Amit Shah and the loss of the BJP Kerala unit in recent Assembly polls, Satchidanandan told the website. I had also posted another ad about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I had got both on my WhatsApp. The BJP failed to win a single seat in the 140-member Assembly in the state election, while the Left Democratic Front won a clear majority, garnering 99 seats. The poet said he was unable to create a post or share them, or even comment through his Facebook account. He added that earlier, on April 21, he had received a warning from Facebook for one of his comments, after which his comments disappeared after he posted them. The ban, Satchidanandan said, should end by Saturday evening. Late Saturday, Satchidanandan posted a post saying, Twelve years of poetry and protest can hardly be erased by the twenty-four hours of silence. In another post, he said: If the choice is between being on FB and being a Democrat and a human rights defender, I have no doubt where I should stand. Poet Malajali added that according to the ban rules, he was banned from doing a Facebook Live for 30 days, for allegedly violating community standards on social media websites. When I tried to post an anti-criticism article that appeared in medical journal Lancet, I got the message that you are trying to post something that other people on Facebook have found abusive, Satchidanandan told Manorama Online. So I feel like there are predatory eyes behind critics like me. The poet was referring to an editorial published in the medical journal Lancet on saturday he gave prime minister narendra modis poor treatment of the coronavirus crisis for the second devastating wave of the pandemic. Congressman Shashi Tharoor criticized Facebook’s move, calling it miserable. We must not allow censorship in our politics! he wrote on Twitter. Miserable that @Facebook has suspended the account of one of Kerala’s greatest poets, @Satchida (K. Satchidanandan, former Secretary of SahityaAkademi), for posting a video about the defeat of BJP in the Kerala Assembly elections. We must not allow censorship in our politics! – Shashi Tharoor (hasShashiTharoor) May 8, 2021







