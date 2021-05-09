Sherpa Kami Rita climbs Mount Everest for the 25th time





A Sherpa guide has extended his world record for the highest climbs of Mount Everest, scaling the world’s highest peak for the 25th time. Main points: Kami Rita first climbed Mount Everest in 1994

Kami Rita first climbed Mount Everest in 1994 His father was one of the first Sherpas to help climbers to the highest peak in the world

His father was one of the first Sherpas to help climbers to the highest peak in the world Mr. Rita’s last climb was to fix ropes on top of the mountain for the next climb season Kami Rita and 11 other Sherpa guides reached the summit around 6:00 a.m. Saturday (local time), said Nepal Tourism Department official Mira Acharya. They were the first group of climbers to reach the summit this year and were arranging ropes on the icy road so hundreds of other climbers could climb the peak later this month. Mr Rita, 51, first climbed Mt Everest in 1994. He has been making the trip almost every year since. He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success of the hundreds of climbers who head to Nepal each year seeking to stay on top of the 8,848.86-meter mountain. His father was among Sherpa’s first guides and Mr. Rita followed in his footsteps. In addition to 25 times atop Mount Everest, Mr. Rita has climbed several other peaks that are among the highest in the world, including K-2, Cho-Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse. He was at Mount Everest base camp in 2015 when an avalanche engulfed, killing 19 people. After this tragedy he became under strong family pressure to leave mountaineering, but eventually decided against it. Mount Everest closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. ( ABC News: Angad Dhakal Mt Everest was closed to climb last year on its southern side, which is in Nepal, and its northern side, which is in China, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nepal has issued climbing permits this year to 408 foreign climbers despite a major COVID-19 explosion. China has opened the northern slope to just a few dozen climbers who will be tested for coronavirus and must maintain their distance while climbing. Every May, there are usually only a few windows in fine weather at the top during which climbers can try to climb the peak. Forty-three teams have been allowed to climb Mount Everest during this year’s spring climbing season and will be assisted by about 400 Nepalese guides. AP

