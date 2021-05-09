No tickets have yet been issued at essential points of BC COVID-19 travel





Police in British Columbia have not yet issued any tickets at checkpoints set up to enforce a non-essential travel ban between COVID-19. BC travel restrictions were announced on April 23, but police began enforcing them only on Thursday. Police have identified four checkpoints – all on major highways leading in and out of the Lower Continent, but have not had officers at each location every day. “We had one Saturday on Thursday and then two on Friday and we have two more on Saturday,” BC RCMP spokesman Dawn Roberts told Global News. Read more: The BC government divided the province into three zones to enforce COVID travel restrictions “We have seen about a thousand vehicles that have passed through checkpoints. And at the end of the day, we only had one individual, yesterday, who was subject to a voluntary return and we did not issue any tickets. “ The story goes down the ad Roberts said the low traffic numbers meant the stops lasted “literally only seconds” and were a sign that people were following the rules. BC Limits divided the province into three zones: Vancouver Island, the Lower Continent, and the Inland / North. Trends Vaccination rate in Canada is eclipsing US experts say comparison is complicated

People who are stopped at a checkpoint are required to provide the police with their ID, address and a reason for essential travel. If their reason is considered non-essential, they will be turned back. If they refuse, they can be issued a $ 575 ticket. Checkpoint locations are determined on Highway 1 near Boston Bar; on Highway 3 in Manning Park; on Highway 5 near the former toll booths; and on Highway 99 near Lillooet. “At any time from now until May 24, we can have one or all of them active. So what we do is once a location is active, we have notified the public, “Roberts said. The story goes down the ad “Today we have to check on Highway 3 and Highway 5, from 8am to 4pm and tomorrow, if there are controls, we will announce the time.” Read more: ‘What is essential travel?’: Questions about suppressing COVID-19 BC travel Police are not conducting occasional stops to enforce the essential travel order. The order will remain in effect until the end of the day on May 24, if not extended. See the link » <br />

