Hong Kong Covid-19 discriminatory policies are setting policy over science

26 seconds ago

It is hard to say whether this was a case of unintentional racism, intentional racism or simple stupidity. But what is clear is that the targeting of the country’s foreign aid in the fight against Covid had nothing to do with science and a strong connection to the aggressive political way in which the Hong Kong government has chosen to fight the virus.

The decision to target the aides was justified by a Labor Secretary Chi-kwong Act, which described them as a high-risk group. He stressed that doing their testing and vaccination was vital because they were often responsible for caring for the young and the elderly.

Foreign domestic workers under ban from public gathering of more than four people amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: United Social Press.

This may be good, but why then are young people and the elderly not also being tested if, as the Law claims, there is a likelihood of a risk of inter-family infections? Perhaps in his mind transmission works only in one direction; a statement based on zero evidence.

