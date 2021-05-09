Hong Kong Covid-19 discriminatory policies are setting policy over science

It is hard to say whether this was a case of unintentional racism, intentional racism or simple stupidity. But what is clear is that the targeting of the country’s foreign aid in the fight against Covid had nothing to do with science and a strong connection to the aggressive political way in which the Hong Kong government has chosen to fight the virus.

The decision to target the aides was justified by a Labor Secretary Chi-kwong Act, which described them as a high-risk group. He stressed that doing their testing and vaccination was vital because they were often responsible for caring for the young and the elderly.

This may be good, but why then are young people and the elderly not also being tested if, as the Law claims, there is a likelihood of a risk of inter-family infections? Perhaps in his mind transmission works only in one direction; a statement based on zero evidence.

Evidence aside, the reason for targeting domestic helpers is because they are found to be guilty of spending holidays with friends who are also guilty as domestic helpers. Moreover, the way in which they gather leads to antisocial behavior as it tends to involve eating and drinking. It is clear that such activities are not common among other Hong Kong residents.

The charge sheet against these potential carriers of the virus is long and is headed by the observation that they live with their employers, something they are required to do by law.

Demonizing and pointing fingers at this group of foreigners, who enjoy very few rights in Hong Kong, is a convenient way to avoid real issues.

The fact that they also tend to have somewhat darker skin tones and are mostly female adds a particularly aromatic nuance to the racism implied in this issue.

While there is no evidence that domestic workers are the main spreaders of disease, there is evidence of substantial infection emanating from wealthy matrons attending handsome male dance classes. And then there was an epic swarm of infections stemming from a gym populated by good-footed yuppies. We still expect a massive target of dancing ladies and those doing fitness.

However it seems that even the Lam administration is capable of being ashamed of the zeal of its officials. The Chief Executive Officer on behalf of (CENO) was forced to step down, as never before without admitting guilt, saying that perhaps requests for mandatory inoculation aids could have gone too far and would have to be reviewed.







If this were an isolated incident of racism, it would be quite bad. However the dramatic blockades of areas populated especially by people of South Asian origin marked the beginning of a completely false program of blockades of areas, notable for their rich spending of public resources in exchange for no medical benefit as the resulting tests did not discovered virtually no one with the virus.

These draconian measures have not worked for the simple reason that they are not disturbed by science or previous experience of epidemic control. What works is a sound system and trace for people who have been detected infected with Covid and need to be specifically targeted. Goals based on a little more than ethnicity are morally unpleasant and definitely medically useless.

Meanwhile the self-proclaimed patriots who are now firmly installed in government have ensured that patriotism always takes precedence over medicine.

This is why the main focus of the vaccination program is on the Chinese-made Sinovac product, the least effective of all vaccines on the international market. The fact that he has not yet completed his verification process has been set aside and it now seems increasingly clear that once the Hongkongers can travel again, a Sinovac inoculation will not be recognized by the many countries that will allow access to them. who have received this form of vaccination.

Meanwhile every sinus is straining to open the border with the rest of the Homeland. Travelers from Guangdong can now enter Hong Kong freely, while Guangdong’s more stern authorities still insist that SAR arrivals be quarantined. The border must be opened at all costs, says CENO.

The epic task of tackling the Covid pandemic has brought the best and worst in government. Administrations, such as those in New Zealand, Taiwan and Little Iceland, which have focused on science and have not allowed themselves to be distracted by other priorities, have emerged from this crisis quickly with the reputation of their leaders growing. .

Hong Kong, on the other hand, is part of that bleak group of countries where politics has taken precedence over medicine, leaving the government even less trusted. This matters because a lack of confidence translates into a delayed ability to put the virus to bed.

Only the good understanding and self-discipline of Hongkongers itself has prevented the pandemic from taking a large number of deaths, but it is a fair bet that SAR will take much longer than other countries to emerge from this crisis.

