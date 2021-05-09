The UN chief demanded that Kashmir be released from Indian prisons – Gazeta





UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to help ensure the immediate release of all prisoners illegally detained in Jammu and Kashmir illegally Occupied India (IIOJK). In a letter sent to Mr Guterres on Friday, UN Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram also expressed deep concern over the ouster of a senior Kashmiri leader, Ashraf Sehrai, in Indian custody. Ambassador Akram noted that Mr Sehrai, who had been arrested last year on fabricated charges, had some health problems, but Indian authorities ignored repeated calls for his release. He remained incarcerated in Indian prison in poor conditions and the prevailing Covid-19 crisis, which eventually led to his death. The letter expressed concern about the conditions of detention facilities in IIOJK and India, which were often overcrowded, in some cases at such risk. Prisoners live in unsanitary conditions with little or no access to health services in cramped spaces where physical distancing and self-isolation are virtually impossible, he added. Amb Munir expresses concern about the conditions of detention facilities in IIOJK and India amid the Covid pandemic The letter also mentioned the continued imprisonment of Kashmiri leaders Aasiya Andrabi, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam Lawyer, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Shakeel Ahmed, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen and Zahoor Ahmed. Some remained under house arrest including Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, he added. Ambassador Akram recalled that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Secretary-General and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had repeatedly called for a humanitarian approach to prevent the virus from spreading through detention facilities, but India refused. all such calls. The letter stressed that because of the Covid-19 crisis, India was working on a plan to decongest its prisons, but decided not to release the thousands of Kashmiris who languish in its prisons. Highlighting the Covid-19 crises in India where over 21 million people are infected with the deadly virus and thousands die every day, the Pakistani envoy suggested that the risk of infection, even death, was higher for those in prison. He urged the UN chief to ask India to immediately release all those arrested under the Public Safety Act. He also demanded the release of all women, the elderly, detainees and probationers, including political prisoners and those detained by civil society. Pakistan demanded the release of political prisoners on parole and people detained or illegally detained in police jails, joint interrogation centers and house arrests. In Jammu and Kashmir held by India alone, Kashmiri media reported on Saturday 4,788 additional Covid-19 cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, 1,529 were from Jammu and 3,259 from the Kashmir valley. Recent statistics increased the total infections in the region to 206,954. Published in Agim, 9 May 2021

