Myanmar junta labels opposition lawmaker ousted terrorist group Coup in Myanmar





Myanmar military rulers have called a national unity government formed by lawmakers forced to flee after a coup a terrorist group and blamed it for bombings, arson and assassinations as part of a propaganda campaign in the state-controlled media on Saturday. The Myanmar army ousted the elected government on February 1 and arrested elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking months of protests during which hundreds of people were killed by security forces. In response, local militias have been formed to confront the military as anti-junta protests have continued across the Southeast Asian country and the strikes have paralyzed the economy. Saturday’s announcement follows junta crackdowns on independent news media, media raids and most recently the banning of satellite dishes and the threat of jail time for anyone who violates the measure. The government of national unity (NUG), which was formed by pro-democracy politicians and operates under cover, describes the military itself as a terrorist force. NUG announced this week that it will create a defense force of the peoples. State television MRTV reported that NUG, a committee of overthrown lawmakers known as CRPH and the new defense force will now all be covered by anti-terrorism law, saying: Their acts caused so much terrorism in many countries. The anti-terrorism law prohibits not only the membership of groups, but also any contact with them. The junta had previously accused its opponents of treason. Protesters marched against the junta in dozens of locations on Saturday. At least 774 civilians have been killed by security forces and 3,778 have been arrested, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners. Junta says at least two dozen members of the security forces have been killed in protests. Fighting has also erupted on the outskirts of Myanmar with ethnic armies fighting for decades, some of which have gathered behind protesters. State television said the army had advanced against the Kachin independence army in northern Myanmar, but there was no independent confirmation. In western Myanmar, the newly formed Chinland defense force said it had overrun a military camp. The military made no comment on the report. The Myanmars military took power by claiming fraud in the November election that included Aung Sun Suu Kyi’s party, which fought for democracy for decades before early reforms began a decade ago. The election commission had rejected the armies’ complaints. Me Reuters

