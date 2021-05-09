San Antonio chose to host the international cycling race related to the Tour de France next year





SAN ANTONIO What do the French Loire Valley and San Antonio have in common? Well, in 2022, the City of Alamo will have its own international cycling event, hosted by Letape, the same group that runs the Tour de France. The international cycling race event will come to Alamo City April 8-10, 2022. An official announcement from the San Antonio Sportst area nonprofit and sports commission seeking to transform the community through sporting events is scheduled for June 1 with more details. race. The announcement of the event was originally reported by San Antonio Report Friday. LEtape will host races in 14 different countries in 2021, including three in Mexico and one in Canada. According to San Antonio Sports President and CEO Russ Bookbinder, the event will be multi-terrain and built for different cyclists. Ad This is a major event. It is an international event. It will range from rider to pro level to kids racing, Bookbinder said. But, one thing from our point of view and for the health of our community, we look at what the Rock and Roll Marathon did when we brought it to San Antonio, what it did for the leadership community and raising the health of our community we think this can do cycling in the area what made the Rock and Roll Marathon run. According to Bookbinder, San Antonio was chosen to host the race because of its unique culture and proximity to Mexico. San Antonio was chosen specifically because of our culture, proximity to Mexico, and good riding community, Bookbinder said. The fact that our community knows how to act at major events, and we get together whether here in the city or in the county and hotel community all come together and we have a great community of volunteers here for the event. Ad Bookbinder said that while each event that the city hosts is different, the organizers are able to take lessons learned and apply them to an even greater guest experience in the future. Regarding the crowd attraction, Bookbinder said the race will probably attract riders from the San Antonio area, Hill Country and internationally. This race will attract from all over the country. Undoubtedly, (racing) will pull in Texas, our region, but probably half the drive coming from outside San Antonio, Bookbinder said. You can learn more about LEtape at its website here. The London cycle in Delhi raises money for COVID crises in India The pandemic is forcing Colombians to travel by bicycle Ad The pandemic leads to a bicycle boom and shortage worldwide

Copyright 2021 by KSAT – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos