Mount SAC welcomes return to world-class field – Whittier Daily News

Kur Mt. San Antonio College first opened its stadium in October 1948, the facility was dedicated by a first-term local U.S. congressman named Richard M. Nixon.

The welcome committee will be significantly more prestigious when Hilmer Lodge Stadium officially reopens its doors on Sunday after a three-year, $ 83.5 million repair.

With the USATF Gold Games (NBC 1: 30-3 pm), the refurbished stadium will be christened from a field that matches the name of the meetings and past venues. Athletes in the Sunday lineup have won a combination of 15 Olympic gold medals, 21 Olympic medals, 80 World external or internal medals, 38 of them gold.

While the meeting may have lost its most anticipated showdown when world champion Donavan Brazier is scratched by his 800-meter duel with Bryce Hoppel, another gold medal contender, Sunday still has plenty of compelling stories, not the most important of which is the return of the world – field running on a site that has played such a leading role in the history of sports.

Donavan has a sore leg, nothing serious, just a precaution, a Brazier spokesman said in an email Saturday.

World champion Noah Lyles will lead his first 200 outdoors of a season that is expected to strengthen American position as Jamaica heir Usain Bolt as the face of the sport.

World record holder Kenny Harrison and Sydney McLaughlin, world runner-up in the 400 hurdles, lead a 100 hurdles field that has combined for seven Olympic and world medals in nature or indoors.

Allyson Felix, a six-time Olympic champion who competed at LA Baptist High in the North Hills, has been featured in the 200, where she will likely do one of her final appearances at a major competition in Southern California.

Sunday also marks the return of Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi from Greece after a leg injury sidelined her in 2020 and left her questioning her future in the sport.

There was a moment in time when I thought I might not be able to race again or compete at a high level, she said.

The injury remains something of a mystery to Stefanid and her team, but seems to have disappeared last fall.

In November, I suddenly woke up (one day) after a dance session expecting to be injured and I was not, she said.

The meeting also includes the side view of the Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf competing in the 100. Most of the pre-meeting media attention has been focused on the Metcalfs look. Veteran sprinter Michael Rodgers this week seemed annoyed and delighted by what is seen as nothing more than an advertising stunt by many in a sport that has long been skeptical about NFL running time and 40-yard college.

“I’ve been waiting for this day, I know a lot of people will agree with me, we’ve been waiting for this day for a footballer to come in line and see what world-class speed is,” Rodgers said. a gold member of Team USAs 4 × 100 medal-winning relay team at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

He better be willing to see what world-class speed is and football players have no idea. I know they talk all this rubbish on Twitter, but they yell at DK who even came out and experienced it. This is May, the time when sprinters continue.

I’m worried about seeing his so-called ESPN world-class speed versus real-world speed.

Rodgers has done his search report on the Seattle receiver, looking at the Metcalfs 40-meter line at the 2019 NFL draft combine.

I’m excited to see what this guy does after 40, Rodgers said. Because (in the combine) it looked like he was knocking on (40).

To reach Sunday’s 100 final, Metcalf will first have to survive a qualifying heat early in the day.

Everybodys hyping up DK, he will do it, Rodgers said. You have to go through laps, buddy.

This is not met by everyone. This is an elite meeting and I hope that football fans understand that this is our job, what we do every day. So I hope he comes to play.

Rodgers was asked for a forecast Sunday at Metcalfs time.

10.3 is over-under to be honest, he said.

The world record for bolts is 9.58.