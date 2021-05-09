A tax haven on the island shows how the Brexit war on fish is not over

Subscribe to our weekly newspaper Beyond Brexit, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

From his restaurant in an old Nazi military bunker on Jersey’s rocky northwest coast, former fisherman Sean Faulkner makes a prediction: “If they don’t get their way, they’ll be back.”

Like its former islanders, Faulkner, 66, had just seen French fishing boats protest a change in entry into the waters following the UK leaving the European Union. the stalemate prompted Britain and France to place warships in the sea belt that separates them. Billed as a chicken game by the British tabloids, the same press rejoiced when the French went home.

So while the immediate danger was extinguished, the sight of a naval confrontation near an island of 100,000 inhabitants was a reminder of the real-life consequences of a harsh divorce and why it is such a populist political pitch.

The sudden escalation turned a local economy largely based on financial services into an absurd post-Brexit theater, and although few in the outside world can locate Jersey on a map, the war has far more than mackerel, polloku and crab. off its shores.

Fishing boats anchored overlooking La Collette Power Station in St Helier, Jersey, May 8th. Photography: Chris J. Ratcliffe / Bloomberg

As part of the Channel Islands, Jersey is neither in the EU nor officially in the UK. Self is a self-governing dependence of the British crown 14 miles away from France relying on Britain for its protection. People there had no say in Brexit, a topic that consumed politics and markets.

The fish was the last a turning point in the talks and one that revived animosity between two neighbors who have taken turns bitter enemies and strategic allies over the centuries. So Jersey, almost by accident, got into inaccurate inter-channel relations in recent months that involved everything from customs bureaucracy to coronavirus vaccine.

“Our cultural ties go back a thousand years,” he said John Le Fondre, The Prime Minister of Jersey, who has worked with the UK government and the European Commission to address the fisheries problem. “This easy difficulty is sad.”

John Le Fondre in the photographic mosaic ‘Face of Liberation’ in St Helier. Photography: Chris J. Ratcliffe / Bloomberg

The latest clash came after France’s maritime minister, the daughter of a fisherman in Britain, suggested the government could cut off electricity supplies to Jersey if the country’s complaints about the fish were not addressed.

The deal for Brexit was that EU vessels would still allow fishing in UK waters for years although their entry would have to be limited and there would also be much more bureaucracy. There are delays in obtaining licenses and the pandemic did not help.

Annick Girardin’s words caused a series of unintended consequences, according to French officials speaking on condition of anonymity. They said they were surprised how quickly the situation escalated and worked in the back channels to smooth things over. In Paris, the government was left to navigate between the UK pacification and the public display of support for war-torn fishermen.

The confrontation also had its political uses. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson enjoyed a wave of positive headlines with the Daily Mail labeling the withdrawal of the French fishing fleet as the “Great Surrender.” For French President Emmanuel Macron, a few strikes on the British are not a bad thing when faced with a challenge from far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Gathering around 16th-century Elizabeth Castle in Jersey near its main port, the 60-person flotilla met an enthusiast of re-approving military history by shooting a mosquito out of the castle walls. France last attempted to invade Jersey in 1781 during the American Revolutionary War, the loss of which is celebrated by various monuments throughout the island.

Elizabeth Castle through the window of a port control office in St. Helier. Photography: Chris J. Ratcliffe / Bloomberg

Yet the screaming headlines of a possible blockade and power outages also bore a vicious underpinning for some residents, given how they suffered food shortages when the island was occupied by the Germans during World War II. On Sunday, she celebrates liberation from the Nazis.

The debate now is whether saliva can be resolved quickly, as French ships argue that they were mistakenly denied entry and the European Commission accused the UK of violating the terms of the Brexit agreement. Caught in the middle, the Jersey government said it believes there are practical solutions.

The value of in-game fishing is a rounding mistake for the French, British and Jersey economies, but it is an exciting issue. The fish dispute almost broke the whole trade deal between Britain and the EU, before a compromise was reached at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

“It ‘s not just about some mackerel,” EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier wrote in his recently published diary of trade negotiations. “We are talking about men and women living dangerously, courageous communities who support coastal territories.” A last-minute British proposal for fisheries, presented just days before the deadline for the production of the trade and co-operation agreement expired, was a bluff, he said, a document “full of traps, false compromises and back “.

Beach Café Beach in Le Mare, Jersey. Photography: Chris J. Ratcliffe / Bloomberg

Fishermen in Jersey are particularly affected, with Faulkner losing up to 50% of his sales from not being able to export to France due to growing political tensions and new bureaucracy. Jason Bonhomme, another fisherman, was unable to land his cuttlefish in Carteret because a frightening group of French fishermen stopped him at the pier.

Brexit has been “massacre”, said a person who fishes lobsters and crabs around Jersey, who asked not to be identified. They once exported their capture to France, but now they must try to sell them all in the country.

Some areas remain closed, which means ships are entering other waters. French fishermen will argue that there are other unresolved factors at play, such as how fish reproduce closer to their warmest line before migrating closer to England in adulthood when they become price catchers.

One wonder of the dispute is the rich layer of French heritage passing through Jersey, which is best known internationally for its potatoes and cows. Many of its street names are in French and Jerriais– the local dialect still taught in the island’s schools, although few people speak it locally – is closely related to French.

It is also not the first time French ships have made a statement about Jersey: In 1998, some Frenchmen briefly captured the Minquiers, a small cliff of islands and islands that belonged to Jersey on its southern shores, where fishermen often land.

For all the controversy, years of fishing together in common waters means that many Jersey and French fishermen are friends and they do not want to see the dispute escalate. Many Jersey people have French blood in their lineage and the island has long enjoyed good relations with its closest neighbor, said the lobster fisherman.

As one person put it: “We do not want to start a war with the French.”

– With the help of Iain Rogers