New cannabis regulation in Mexico does not contain specifics on DWI threshold | Local News

The way you see Captain Micah Doering, the process of detecting an injured driver will not change much after recreational cannabis use becomes legal by the end of June.
Those field prudence tests will remain the same, he said.
Keep your head calm as your eyes follow the small object left, right, up and down, placing police officers about a foot away from your nose.
Doering, a forensics expert and Farmington County commander for the New Mexico State Police, said there is no difference between medical cannabis, legal recreational cannabis or illegal cannabis when it comes to traffic stops and prudence tests in terren.
On the side of the road, it is exactly the same set of field prudence tests that we now use standard field prudence tests that every officer has been trained in and that are very good at determining if a person is injured there where a vehicle cannot operate safely, he said.
But if some elements of the DWI traffic ban remain unchanged as New Mexico enters an era of marijuana legalization, the other key ingredients remain unknown. State lawmakers, who set the standards for alcohol harm, have not yet drafted similar guidelines to prove cannabis harm.
As it is, almost everyone agrees that determining harm with cannabis users is difficult, regardless of whether the substance is legal.
And that, some experts admit, can cause trouble as recreational marijuana becomes part of everyday life in New Mexico.
Yes, there is a big conundrum in regulating driving habits after marijuana is legalized, said former State Court of Appeals Judge Roderick Kennedy, who also spent years presiding over DWI cases as a judge on the Albuquerque Metropolitan Court . The question is: How do you prove someone is incompetent?
Various factors complicate that issue. Under New Mexico law, police officers at a DWI stop cannot legally require a suspect to have a blood test unless the charge is more than one offense that, in New Mexico, means three convictions. before DWI, assuming there are no aggravating circumstances.
With alcohol, the level of damage is expected to dry out: 0.08 percent equals driving the damaged vehicle. But cannabis can remain in a user’s system for days, making it a challenge to prove that it is the reason for driving the vehicle.
A report by the National Highway Traffic Study Administration 2017 in Congress said the presence of THC did not always equate to driver injury. Moreover, the study said there are no evidence-based methods to detect driving vehicles damaged by marijuana.
In an effort to find a way to deal with this lack of evidence, some states with legalized cannabis have set harm standards. In Colorado, where recreational marijuana use has been legal since 2012, lawmakers set the threshold for damage at 5 nanograms of THC the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.
Kennedy said the state legislature could and should change the law in the future to set some sort of DWI cannabis law enforcement standard to operate under.
But setting a THC threshold is a controversial prospect in New Mexico, both for members of the Legislature and some law enforcement officials.
State Police Captain Doering and State Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto agree that the Colorado border for THC is not very perfect.
Unlike alcohol, which exits the body as it is distributed, THCs stick around after the high level is passed, Ivey-Soto said.
So for a regular user who has not used in a day and a half, THC may still be in your system when you retire, said Ivey-Soto, a proponent of legalizing recreational cannabis.
Ivey-Soto said the Legislature will need to determine a way to link the level of damage and the level of THC before enacting laws on the use of a Colorado-like threshold.
Doering said state police officials do not prefer to set such standards because of the challenge associated with linking THC levels to harm.
I have dealt with people who have been above that level 5 nanograms without damage, he said. And some in 3 [nanograms] can cause a fatal collision due to poor driving due to injury.
An imminent battle
Doering and other law enforcement officials warned of uncertainty about a certain THC level does not mean that police will not be able to arrest injured drivers or that prosecutors will not be able to file charges against them.
It’s a normal investigation and if drugs or alcohol are involved, the process is still the same, said Julie Gallardo, a high court lawyer and DWI expert for the District Attorney’s Office. Police make contact, they interact with the driver and see how they do in a field prudence test. This is the same.
But if the laws are not changed to allow police to conduct blood tests for first-, second- and third-time offenders, prosecuting those drivers if they are harmed will remain a challenge, admitted Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack -Altwies.
She said if the police could not secure a search warrant for a blood draw at the scene, it would be difficult to proceed with any kind of prosecution. They can arrest with suspicion, but we will not be able to prosecute because we cannot prove that they are under the influence of something, and we have to prove it something.
She said district attorneys around the state were pushing behind the scenes to demand that lawmakers include such provisions for taking blood in the cannabis legalization bill unsuccessfully.
That should have been in the law, she said.
In a follow-up email, she wrote that her potential district attorneys will fight to have this provision included in future legislative hearings.
Whether lawmakers will agree to such a provision is unclear. Rep. Bill Rehm, an Albuquerque Republican who is a retired police officer, tried unsuccessfully to pass legislation to set nanogram levels for all behind-the-scenes drug-related charges in both of these regular 60-day legislative sessions. and the special two-day session that followed.
Rehm said the Legislature will have to come up with some standards in the future now that recreational cannabis has been legalized.
For us to be blind and not deal with it is not very thoughtful, he said.
Rep. Javier Martnez, an Albuquerque Democrat who was one of the main sponsors of the Cannabis Regulation Act passed into law during the special hearing, said he could not say whether lawmakers could include a limit on what is known as the act in upcoming sessions.
That certainly is there as a point of discussion, he said.
Martnez is confident that the technology in the form of a Breathalyzer-style cannabis test will eventually provide a way for law enforcement officials to link the damaged direction of cannabis use.
He added that the new law does not change anything about the way law enforcement officers handle DWI cases on the street.
If you are injured to the smallest degree, that is usually enough to be arrested and charged, he said. This will continue to be the case. Legalizing cannabis does not mean we are legalizing driving under the influence.
Experiences elsewhere
Will New Mexico see more DWI cases specifically related to cannabis? A summary of data from other states that have approved the use of recreational use says that over time, there has been little change in the number of DUI cases before and after legalization.
Colorado initially reported more DWI cases shortly after legalization, and Doering said state police are anticipating an initial increase in New Mexico.
We are really waiting and preparing for a slight increase in DUI arrests, especially with legalization, Doering said. We predict that people will experiment and indulge themselves and make unreasonable decisions.
Statistics in Colorado and elsewhere present an uneven picture of what New Mexico can expect.
A 2020 report said there were 26,255 lawsuits involving at least one DWI indictment in the state in 2018. Of those, one in eight over 3,200 involved an individual who tested positive for marijuana.
But a 2018 Colorado Department of Transportation report said the state saw an increase in cannabis-related traffic accidents and deaths. More than 13 percent of those involved in the fatal crash tested positive.
Rehm said New Mexico should expect a similar increase in drug-related traffic accidents.
We would see it, he said.
A 2020 report by the National Institute of Justice on the effects of cannabis legalization in Washington state in 2012 said the initiative had no negative or positive effects in line with public safety. Using data collected from 2016-19, that report said 19 percent of DUIs in that three-year period included cannabis.
However, police officers interviewed for that study said cannabis-related DWIs took longer, as they had to call drug recognition experts, or DREs, to provide enough evidence for the possible cause. of an arrest.
Getting that help or an order to conduct a blood draw requires extra time in the rural areas of that state, the report said.
Doering said this is typical of any state.
Whenever a medication evaluation is done, more time is needed [than an alcohol-related DWI test], he said. There is much more evidence gathered by the person during the assessment to determine whether or not they are impaired and whether or not it may be related to a category or categories of medicines.
New Mexico has about 75 DRE officers. Doering said another 20 will be hired soon, with four within the state police.
With the legalization coming, he said, we need more DRE on the road.
Department of Health spokesman James Walton wrote in an email the agencys science lab department, which conducts all DWI case laboratory tests, conducted 1,231 of those tests in the 2019 calendar year.
Of those, 745 were cannabis-related although that does not mean they all came out positive, he said.
Doering said police will have to adjust when it comes to possession, as people can have up to 2 ounces of cannabis under the new law. He added that he was not sure what state police officers plan in terms of determining if anyone possesses more than that amount. Field offices have scales to measure weights, he said.
We just don’t keep them on our cruisers, he said.