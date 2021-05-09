No first dose of Covid vaccine now- New Indian Express





from Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: The rush to Covid vaccination centers across the state continued on Saturday. Although the health department has made it clear that due to limited stocks of Covid vaccines, preference is given to people in need of a second dose, people gathered at vaccination centers in large numbers. Vaccination in Guntur district was temporarily suspended. Collector Vivek Yadav said, “We will resume vaccination tomorrow after we have resolved the technical and database issues.” Chief (Health) Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal also clarified that given the limited stock of vaccine, which is sufficient to administer to those scheduled for the second dose, it was decided not to give Covid blows to those requesting the first dose now. ‘I can not give the first blow as a deadline for the second fast approach’ “At the moment, we cannot administer the first stroke as the deadline for the second stroke of those who received the first dose is fast approaching,” he said, urging people not to visit the first stroke centers. He said they had once again communicated to the Secretary of the Ministry of Health to make changes to the CoWIN application to allow the state to use the vaccine procured separately from the manufacturers. Although the Chittoor district administration had arranged 20,000 doses of Covishield and 6,000 doses of Covaxin for the second dose, people in large numbers visited health centers. In Tirupati, people over the age of 45, along with the 18 plus group, gathered at PHC Urban to get kicked. Many young people also visited health centers for vaccination without taking any place on the CoWIN website. The situation was similar in Madanapalle. People who were waiting outside the health centers in the division, entered the centers immediately after the opening of the gates causing clashes and violations of the situation. A stamped-like situation was seen at health centers in Chennareddy Colony, Ruia Hospital, Scavengers Colony, Old Municipal Office and Bairagipatteda in Tirupati. A woman fell in line at the health center in Scavengers Colony. Two others collapsed at Ruia Hospital. A similar situation prevailed in Vijayawada and other parts of Krishna district. The districts of Kadapa and Prakasam also witnessed a great surge in vaccination centers.

