Crowded trains, drinking: The Japanese impatient with the steps of the virus business

TOKYO trains packed with passengers returning to work after a national holiday a week. Irritated young people drinking on the street because the bars are closed. Protests planned for a possible visit by the head of the Olympics.
As the coronavirus spreads to Japan ahead of the 11-week Tokyo Olympics, one of the world’s least vaccinated nations is showing signs of strain, both socially and politically.
Government desperate to show a concerned public is in control of virus efforts even as it pushes a massive sporting event that a growing number of Japanese oppose hosting a pandemic Friday announced a decision to extend and extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by 31 May.
For Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the declaration of emergency is both a health measure and a political rope walk as domestic criticism is raised against the Japanese who seem determined to hold the Olympics at all costs.
I understand there are concerns about holding the Olympics, Suga said. He said that foreign athletes and other participants will be strictly separated from the Japanese public and that it is possible to hold a safe and secure Olympics while protecting the lives and health of peoples.
Suga said a vaccine donation from Pfizer Inc. for the International Olympic Committee for athletes will be a major contribution to a safe game.
A speculated visit by mid-May by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has become extremely difficult due to the extension of the emergency, Japanese head of the organization Seiko Hashimoto said at a news conference on Friday.
The government has also been criticized for its snail vaccination, which has completely covered less than 1% of the population since inoculations began in mid-February.
Suga vowed on Friday to speed up inoculations so that all 36 million elderly Japanese could be fully vaccinated by the end of July. He set a daily target of 1 million shots, more than 20 times the current daily average, but did not explain how it would be possible amid a terrible shortage of medical staff who could do vaccinations.
Japan has avoided implementing a tough blockade to curb infections and past emergencies have had few teeth, with people and businesses free to ignore the provisions. These measures have been toughened since then, but they come as citizens show increased impatience and less willingness to cooperate, making the declaration of urgency less effective.
The current state of emergency in Tokyo and Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures in the west was scheduled to end on Tuesday. Suga said his government has decided to extend it to those areas and expand it to Aichi in central Japan and Fukuoka in the south.
On Friday, two days after the Golden Week holiday makers returned to their daily routine, Tokyo recorded 907 new cases of coronavirus infections, up from 635 when the state of emergency began in the capital last month, but many above the 100 target that some experts recommend.
Officials and experts say far fewer people may have been tested for the virus during the holidays, when many testing centers and hospitals were closed, and caution the numbers during and immediately after the holiday period may not reflect reality.
During the holidays, significantly more people than last year were seen at resorts in Kyoto and Nara, despite the demands of staying home. With drinking places closed, young people holding beer and canned food gathered in parks and streets in central Tokyo. When the holiday was over, many objected to the requests for distance work and returned to their offices with packed trains.
The extension deepens uncertainties over a speculative May 17 visit by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and whether Japan can safely host last year’s postponed Olympics and currently scheduled for July 23-August. 8
Despite criticism of the slowdown in taking action against the virus, Suga has been reluctant to hurt the pandemic-hit economy and has vowed to keep the state of emergency short and intense, though experts said a little over two weeks would be very short to effectively slow down infections even prolongation may be insufficient.
Dr. Shigeru Omi, head of a government labor force, warned officials on Friday that a hasty lifting of the emergency would invite only an immediate resurgence.
The ongoing emergency is the third Japanese one and came just a month after an earlier move ended in the Tokyo area.
The less stringent, almost emergency measures will be extended to eight prefectures out of the current six, where bars and restaurants are required to close early.
Japan has had about 621,000 cases including about 10,600 deaths since the pandemic began.
The medical systems in Osaka hardest hit have been under severe pressure from a COVID-19 outbreak there that is disrupting ordinary health care, experts say. A number of patients died at home recently as their conditions worsened while waiting for vacancies in hospitals.
Past emergency measures authorized only non-binding requests. The government in February tightened a law on anti-virus measures to allow authorities to issue binding orders for non-core businesses to cut their hours or close, in exchange for compensation for those who operate and penalties for violators.
Shutdown requirements will be somewhat facilitated. Bars, karaoke studios and most other entertainment venues will be required to stay closed until the end of May, but department stores will be able to operate for shorter hours and stadiums and concert halls will be allowed have up to 5,000 people or half their capacity.
Wearing masks, staying at home and other measures for the general public remain optional requirements.