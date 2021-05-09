‘Finding the Mother Tree’ is more than a memory of a forester | Daily break

The episodes of the cult TV series Twin Peaks (1990-91) featured monologues with the enigmatic Log Lady logic, played to perfection by actress Catherine Coulson. She would chew on a piece of Ponderosa pine like a baby, channeling her koans.
As a forester, biologist and environmental activist, Suzanne Simard is a tree whisper in real life, and the trees whisper again. Finding the Mother Tree a brilliant interweaving of memories, scientific treatise and meditation induced by the natives is its unique story, rooted in keen observation and steps of the imagination.
Growing up in rural British Columbia, Simard spent his childhood wines amidst old-growth forests and desert mountains. She lowers her story with rich anecdotes and family stories: a beagle trapped in an outdoor setting; a grandmother dancing across the trunks into the Shuswap River. In a blush scene, her cowboy brother is thrown by a bull, reminiscent of the wonderful Annie Proulxs The Mud story below. These are among the many treasure books with the writer.
But science here is just as absorbing. Simard is most importantly a student of trees. At first, she gets stuck through a vital link between forests and mycorrhizal fungi, and she devotes years of postgraduate study and creative field experiments to the complex symbiosis between the upper surface (upper canopy) and the underground (seedlings and shrubs below).
In the 1990s, this was a revolutionary breakthrough. It even gets into radioactivity: I can tell not only if carbon was passing from birch to spruce, but I could also tell if it was moving in the opposite direction, birch fir, like trucks on a two-lane highway. By measuring how many of each isotope ended up in each seedling I would know if the trees were in a more sophisticated tango than just a race for light.
Outside of the academy silos, Simard relied on her intuition as she drafted her ideas. She patiently waited for the epiphanies: My glove rose a little optimistically and my Geiger counter stick cracked lightly. Wires and wood winds, brass and blows, exploding like one, rushing to my ears, the allegro movement and density of the breeze sifting through the crowns of my little twigs and firs and cedars seem to lift me clear. We were listening to the birch communicating with the fir.
Simard rejected the clear cuts of the forest industries and turned more and more towards environmental protection. She swallowed her fear of speaking in public. She published the innovative newspaper on how plants of all kinds send chemical signals to each other through a wooden net.
And yet Finding the Mother Tree is never self-congratulatory; she exposes her darkest moments with the same boldness as she sinks into her data. Her self-deprecating wit brings us into the messy human life of a brilliant mind.
Finding the Mother Tree is that botany class you never knew you needed, and it will certainly be one of the most discussed books of these years.
Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard; Alfred A. Knopf (368 pages, $ 28.95)
