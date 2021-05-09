International
SunLive – COVID-19: No new community cases, two in MIQ
There is no new COVID-19 case to report to the community in New Zealand today.
There are two new cases to report on recent returnees to our managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry last updated yesterday.
The seven-day average of newly detected cases at the border is three.
The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 27.
Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,286.
As of January 1, 2021, there have been 58 historic cases, out of a total of 470 cases.
One of the new border cases arrived in NZ on May 7 from the Philippines via Singapore and came out positive upon arrival. The second border case also arrived in NZ on 7 May from Pakistan via the UAE and also proved positive on arrival. Both are in managed isolation.
Travel break in NSW
The current travel break with New South Wales rises tonight at 11:59 pm (Sunday 9 May), following a public health risk assessment and is not subject to other significant developments.
This coincides with the lifting of the NSW restrictions on 12.01 on Monday 10 May 2021.
The current assessment by New Zealand public health officials is that the risk to New Zealand from New South Wales remains low. Public health officials have assessed that the situation in Sydney, following two community cases reported earlier this week, is restrained and there is no evidence suggesting widespread, undisclosed community coverage.
Anyone who was in a place of interest at the appointed time should follow NSW health advice regarding isolation and testing. They must not travel to New Zealand within 14 days of being at the location.
Travelers who have arrived in New Zealand and been in a place of interest at the time of exposure should be isolated immediately and call the Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on when to test.
So far, 5,568 people who have arrived in New Zealand from NSW since last Friday have been contacted by health authorities and given advice.
Information about the places of interest visited by the cases is available at New South Wales Health Website.
A Section 70 instruction is issued under the Health Act with a number of claims for any person in New Zealand who has attended a known location of interest or any location of interest subsequently identified. A section 70 instruction enables an authorized Health Medical Officer to require those specified in order to meet public health requirements to be tested and isolated until they receive their result. Whenever a person receives an instruction from a Medical Health Officer they should comply with it. More information can be found at Website of the Ministry of Health.
Information testing
The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,054,651.
On Saturday, 3,048 tests were processed. The average seven-day rolling stock to date is 3,957 tests processed.
For all test sites throughout the countryvisit the Healthpoint website.
NZ COVID tracker
NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,814,303 registered users.
Poster scans have reached 264,854,946 and users have created 9,915,108 manual diary entries.
There were 676,038 scans in the last 24 hours until noon yesterday.
