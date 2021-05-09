Karnataka govt vax center focus on 45-plus due shot 2 | News from Bengaluru





People wait outside a vaccination center in Bengaluru on Friday. Lack of doses is affecting the direction of the car BENGALURU: With insufficient vaccines for all acceptable age groups, the Karnataka government has urged public vaccination centers to use the current stocks to inoculate only those needed for the second stroke. Basically, full vaccination of healthcare and front-line workers and citizens over the age of 45 who have received the first dose is being given priority.

A circular in this regard was sent to officials on May 7 and appeared at all government-run health centers on Saturday. The directive means that 45-plus who have not taken the first dose may not take the slots.

On Friday, the Union health ministry had urged states to use the supply of vaccines through government channels in the 70:30 ratio for the second and first doses, respectively.

As of May 7, 65.2 lakh beneficiaries in Karnataka were still to receive the second dose of the vaccine. These include 2.4 lakh health care workers, 2.7 lakh front line personnel, 26.8 lakh senior citizens and 33.2 lakh aged between 45 and 60 years.

A communication from Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekar, director of the mission, National Health Mission, for all districts on May 7 stated that only 60 percent of front-line staff and 72 percent of health care workers had received the second dose of the vaccine. The government has directed the districts to focus on full vaccination of health care workers and front lines and citizens aged 45 and over.

Experts working with the government agree with this strategy, but some clinics told STOI that the effort to give the first dose to citizens in the 18-year-old age group should continue. Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu, a member of the state technical advisory committee for Covid-19, said the focus should be on completing 45-plus vaccination coverage. The next highest priority should be for people of all ages with contemporary illnesses, he said.

Committee chairman Dr MK Sudarshan shared a similar view: This is to provide good protection against serious illness and prevent deaths in the vulnerable group.

Pulmonologist Dr Ravindra Mehta, a member of the BBMP expert committee on Covid-19, said the question was now all about some or some or all. The UK pursued some strategy for all. I agree with this approach. There is a great possibility that even one dose removes moderate to severe disease. Since the goal is to stop deaths, it makes sense to provide vaccination for all, he said. He added that a delayed second dose was good in terms of Covishield.

Currently, only four hospitals in Bengaluru administer shots in the 18-44 age group. The response has been overwhelming, according to Dr Yatheesh Govindaiah, head of unit at Hospitals of Apollo, Jayanagar. We are able to provide online slots for 200 people, and gaming sites are booked within minutes. The government should vaccinate vulnerable people in shopping malls like the city market. People who are mobile need to be vaccinated, so do all those who sell food and vegetables, he said, adding that the severity of the second wave had led to vaccine impatience.

Oncology surgeon Dr Pramukh N, who has been treating Covid patients in a virtual way, said the need for the watch was to inoculate residents of densely populated areas, including slums. Oncologist Dr US Vishal Rao, a member of the committee of experts, believes postponing the second dose of Covishied for up to three months increases the benefit of the vaccine. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

