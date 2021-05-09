COVID-19 threatens Everest climbing return plans

EVEREST BASE CAMP, Nepal More than 30 sick climbers have been evacuated from the foothills of Mount Everest, raising fears that the coronavirus could hijack a hopped bumper season on the world’s highest mountain.

Nepal’s tourism industry suffered a devastating blow last year when the pandemic caused a complete closure of its summits, costing millions lost revenue.

This year authorities have eased quarantine rules in an effort to attract foreign adventurers and have issued climbing permits to more than 400 people, a new record.

Just one permit from Everest costs $ 11,000 and climbers pay up to $ 40,000 for an expedition.

But warmer weather leading to safer conditions for the escalation of dangerous and snow-covered peaks in Nepal has coincided with a second deadly wave of Covid-19 infections, with active cases in the country rising sixfold to two. last weeks.

Norwegian climber Erlend Ness spent two nights sleeping in his tent at the base camp last month, unsure of what made him sick.

“I was evacuated to Kathmandu and tested. “My result was positive for Covid,” he told AFP, becoming the first mountaineer on leave from Everest to confirm his infection.

“I think I’m not the only one … Every team in the base camp knows Covid’s danger is there and they have to be careful, they have to be careful,” he said.

Gina climber Marie Han-Lee decided to abandon her expedition last week for fear the disease was spreading around the base camp.

“I got a helicopter from EBC (Everest base camp) back to Kathmandu after 1 day. The Covid situation at EBC is a total storm. “I had no clue what I was flying,” the American citizen wrote on her Facebook page on April 29.

“It was a sad decision but I am putting my health first. “Covid at a great height does not sound like something I want to play with.”

‘We have no tests here’

Officials at a health clinic supplying the climbers say more than 30 people have left the camp in recent weeks.

At least two have tested positive after returning to the capital Kathmandu.

But the government has not yet confirmed a single Covid case on Everest.

“Some evacuees may have tested positive in Kathmandu. “They did not test at the base camp, so we can not be sure where they got infected,” said Rudra Singh Tamang, head of Nepal’s tourism department.

Health professionals at the camp say they do not have the capacity to test for the disease.

“We are only allowed to work as a clinic so we do not have tests here. “We have made requests but nothing has happened yet,” said a doctor there.

More than a thousand people are usually housed in the active tent city at the foot of Everest, including foreign climbers and Nepalese guide teams accompanying them to the top.

But the usual municipal parties and noisy parties are missing this year as expedition groups were asked to restrain themselves and avoid associating with others.

The usual religious ceremonies held before a climb to pray for a safe expedition have also turned into quiet and private matters.

“We are taking all possible precautions to make sure there are no infections,” said Tashi Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, the largest climbing agency on Everest.

“We are not visiting other tents, even groups inside the camps are not mixing.”

‘We are very scared’

More than 400 people in Nepal have died in the past two weeks after contracting Covid.

The country’s health system is overwhelmed by the sudden peak, with hospitals filling rapidly and relatives of patients struggling for medication and intensive care beds.

Climbers on the peaks elsewhere in the country have also encountered problems.

An expedition to Dhaulagiri, the seventh highest mountain in the world, is in oblivion after at least three members tested positive for Covid this week.

Nine are being evacuated and others are being tested, said the head of their expedition.

Breathing is already difficult at high altitudes, so any coronavirus outbreak between climbing groups can pose major health risks.

Evacuating sick climbers from distant peaks poses a major logistical challenge.

“We are very scared, there are a lot of rumors and we do not know what is really going on,” said Harshvardhan Joshi, an Indian climber hoping to reach the Everest summit.

“What if someone shows symptoms after reaching a higher camp?”

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Telephone Line: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited into the current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .

Read Next