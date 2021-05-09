Second wave Covid-19: Indian infra health faces more than 3-fold increase in demand for critical care, government data says





The latest figures were shared by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at a meeting on the Covid situation in the country with GoM As of May 7, India had an active load of Covid cases standing at 37.23 lakh, of which 1.34 per cent (49,894) are with ICU support, 3.7 per cent of patients (1.37.768) need medical oxygen continuous and 0.4 percent (14,521) are on the fan, central government data said. The latest figures were shared by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at a meeting on the Covid situation in the country with the High Level Group of Ministers. This is the first time the government has released detailed nationwide data on Covid patients who need critical care from oxygen in the ventilator, to shed light on how severe the second wave of the coronavirus is. The data, moreover, compares them to the first wave that started almost at the same time last year and reveals that about 40,000 patients requested oxygen, 23,000 were admitted to the ICU and 4,000 required ventilators. The active load during the peak of the first wave on September 18 last year was 10.17 lakh, an increase of 3.65 times in number. The number of people in the ventilator is 3.68 times more than in the first wave, and patients seeking oxygen 3.44 times greater than the first wave, according to data obtained by The Indian Express. Although the number of patients seeking critical care has more than tripled, it is not proportional to the increase in the active case load over the period. The lack of medical supplies from the ICU in hospital beds, oxygen cylinders are the result of overwhelming numbers and not due to the severity of symptoms during the second wave compared to the first. Data released by the Minister of Health also states that a total of 4,88,886 patients (2.23 percent) required ICU beds, 9,02,291 patients (4.12 percent) were given oxygen support, and 1,70,841 (0.78 percent) required ventilator that from the epidemic started in India. The data also say that 93 percent of people infected with Covid-19 recovered from infections without hospital admission or any kind of critical care. Giving details about vaccination, 53.25 lakh vaccine doses will be given to states soon. The center has also urged state governments to set aside 70 percent of vaccines through the central government route for administering the second dose. Get Live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and Latest NAV, Mutual Funds Portfolio, Check Out Latest IPO News, Best Performance IPO, Calculate Your Tax From Profit Tax Calculator, Know markets key winners, key losers and best equity funds. Like us in Facebook and follow us further Tweet. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz news and updates.







