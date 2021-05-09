COVID-19: 488 new cases in Manitoba on Saturday, vaccine rights expand, fines rise – Winnipeg





Manitoba Public Health officials reported 488 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Saturday and three more deaths. A woman in her 20s from Winnipeg, a man in his 70s from Winnipeg and a man in his 80s from the Mountain Prairie Health region bring the total death toll in the province to 990 . Read more: Mixed response to new Manitoba restrictions as calls for financial support grow The two male victims are also associated with the B.1.1.7 (VOC) disturbance variant. New cases include: 17 in the Eastern Interlake health region

nine in the Northern Health region

30 in the Prairie Mountain Health region

43 in the South-Health-Sant Sud health region

Public health officials also announced on Saturday that vaccine acceptability has been expanded to front pages and pop-up clinics to include anyone aged 35 or older. The story goes down the ad First Nations people who are 18 years of age or older are also eligible. Read more: COVID-19: Pallister walks plan to vaccinate Manitoba teachers in North Dakota As of Saturday morning, 200 Manitobans remain in hospital, including 139 with active COVID-19 infections and 61 people who are no longer infectious but still require care.

‘I just hope it’s not Dogecoin’: Elon Musk hosts ‘SNL’ after a month-long hiatus There are 54 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) including 44 with active COVID-19 infections and 10 people who are no longer infectious but still require care. The province continues to see high numbers of evidence with 4,462 completed on Friday. It brings the five-day test positivity level to 10.5 percent provincially and 12.6 percent in Winnipeg. There are currently 3,237 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. As previously reported, the Manitoba government has increased the amount people will pay if fined for a breach of public health order.















Penalties for people who have received two or more tickets for not wearing a mask have increased from $ 298 to $ 486. The story goes down the ad Anyone who has received two or more tickets for other fines on orders will also pay $ 2,542 an increase of $ 1,296. The penalty for not paying your ticket on time is also increased from $ 50 to $ 100. Fines for businesses are unchanged. See the link » <br />

