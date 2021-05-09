Connect with us

Maritime safety experts on how to tackle the Jersey slope – and why the UK sent the navy

On the morning of Thursday, May 6, French fishermen threatened to blockade The main port of Jersey is St. Helier, following a threat from French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin to cut off the islands’ electricity supply. Both countries sent naval patrol vessels to the area, including, in the case of the United Kingdom, two Royal Navy-class vessels: the HMS Severn and the HMS Tyne. After a tense standoff, the UK government has announced that naval vessels would do return to port, but nevertheless this dispute needs to be resolved in the long run.

Why is this happening in Jersey? A self-governing dependency of the British Crown, Jersey is surrounded on three sides by France, and at its closest point is only 14 miles from the French coast. Both British and French fishermen have historically worked the waters of the islands and tensions between the two are nothing new. Ships from both countries were stationed at disputes over the cleaning of oyster shells as early as the 19th century, and periodic disputes are lit. since that time.

Even so, and despite the occasional low-level disputes over fisheries in the area, treaties and joint management structures have been largely successful in managing these tensions. Most recently, in 2000, Granville Bay Joint Management Committee was created, which gave equal access to licenses for both French and British ships operating in the waters of the regions.

Then why are tensions reappearing now? Part of the answer is dealing with Brexit. Prior to the UK leaving the European Union, British fishing grounds were jointly managed under the EU ‘s common fisheries policy. The policy sets quotas for the entire EU fishing fleet, deciding who can catch what is in the breadth of EU waters, including those in the UK.

Fisheries issues were important to both Britain and the EU during the Brexit process, and proved a multi-year stable point in negotiations on the withdrawal agreement. The result was a compromise that did not satisfy either side. The EU retained entry into British waters, but with the expectation of a partial withdrawal of EU fishing rights for a five-year period, after which the quota distribution will be decided in the annual talks. New measures were also introduced to verify which ships should have access and under what conditions.

It is these new measures that have proven so problematic in the current dispute. As a Crown Addict, Jersey is not part of the UK and was not involved in the common fisheries policy. However, it has been requested that these new verification measures be implemented. This has led to new tensions with French fishermen, who argue that they were not properly informed about the new requirements and therefore were unable to obtain licenses to enter waters which in some cases they could had fished for generations.

The resolution of the dispute is complicated by its political symbolism. Locally, fishing is a sensitive issue in Jersey due to relatively small size of its fleet compared to that of its Normandy counterpart. Widely, the rhetorical importance of fishing in the Brexit campaign and the long-running force of fisheries interests in French politics, significantly politicizes what, under its terms, is a highly technical dispute over licensing requirements.

The solution should start with de-escalation. The placement of Royal Navy ships in the UK in this area is not exceptional. Unlike many other countries, it does not have a civilian coast guard regularly charged with law enforcement duties, and historically the navy has always played an important role in protecting fisheries. Indeed, Admiral Lord Nelson Captain HMS Albermarie, a fishing protection vessel, in 1781, and now modern equivalents do regularly fishing vessel inspections.

However, even a notional military intervention in such a high-profile public order dispute with a close ally is politically necessary and suggests the need to develop civilian enforcement capacities in British waters as well. Some relevant agencies, including the police force and the Maritime Management Organization, have maritime law enforcement roles, but their capacities are relatively limited, unevenly distributed across regions, and in need of further development.

The joint Anglo-French communication structures should also be strengthened for fisheries management disputes and any resulting public disorder incident. The UK and France have extremely strong working relationships in other areas of maritime security, including a joint operations center to address small vessel migration, and information exchange structures between their maritime agencies. After Brexit, these are mainly lacking in the implementation of fisheries and the establishment of such mechanisms could go very far to the spread of similar tensions in the future.

At heart, what is happening in Jersey is a consequence of the new regulatory and enforcement challenges posed by the Brexit process, as well as the ongoing challenge of managing historically segregated resources. Without EU regulation, these issues pose new challenges for both the UK and France in their relations with each other, and it will take time to develop effective replacements for the complex intergovernmental arrangements that previously governed British waters. .

Fishing is essential to the livelihoods of many people, both in Britain and France, and indeed in Jersey, and their symbolic significance means that such disputes can become politically inflammatory. Going forward, policymakers in the UK and France need to consider how similar situations can best be avoided in the future, as all parties adapt to the challenges of post-Brexit governance at sea. De-escalation should be the key word for the current dispute; cooperation for disputes to come.

Scott Edwards, Research Associate, International Organized Crime at Sea, University of Bristol AND Timothy Edmunds, Professor of International Security at the University of Bristol and Director of the Center for Global Uncertainty, University of Bristol

This article is republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original article.

