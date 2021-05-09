Where the Ukrainians are preparing for a comprehensive war with Russia

An improvised sand and clay dam, covered with pieces of grass, blocks one of Europe’s major canals. Beyond it, swans penetrate the remaining water stream. A duck slides on a reed wall below its bare concrete shores.

This quiet place just north of Crimea may not seem like much. But some Ukrainians fear it could spark a full-blown war with Russia.

Putin could send his troops here at any time, said Olha Lomonosova, 38, explaining why she had packed an escape suitcase this year at her upstream home. He needs water.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered some of the troops he had gathered at the Ukrainian border this spring to be withdrawn last month, but about 80,000 remain within a distant blow and many Ukrainians believe the threat of a new invasion remains. A major reason is the 250-mile-long Crimean Channel that connects Crimea with the Ukraine River Dnieper: the main source of water for Crimea until Putin annexed the territory in 2014 and Ukraine, in a covert operation, quickly built the dam to block flowing canals

Now, the fertile plain through which the canal passes in the southern region of Ukraine Kherson has emerged as one of the main points of geopolitical spark of Europe. Tensions over the canal have risen in recent months following a drought exacerbating the Crimean water crisis, the risk of escalating escalation along with the temperature of Putin’s confrontation with the West.

High-powered TV broadcasters have climbed just across the border into Crimea, radiating the Kremlin confession in Ukrainian-controlled territory. At the source of the canals, large Soviet-era papers proclaim the Northern Crimean Canal in Russian, but they are now painted blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The Northern Crimean Channel is blocked with sandbags and clay to prevent water from leaking into the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula of Babenkivka Persha, Russia, April 25, 2021. (Brendan Hoffman / The New York Times)

The canal is a concrete symbol of the ties that once connected Russia and Ukraine and of Ukraine’s fundamental challenges to extracting itself from its Soviet past. Water continues to flow through the canal for 57 miles inside Ukraine before the dam stops flowing into Crimea, irrigating a land of melon fields and peach orchards where Russian is widely spoken even when a Ukrainian identity is being formed.

A common Soviet past with Russia still evokes nostalgia among some old Ukrainians, and the Kremlin’s propaganda efforts have left no hope that pro-Russian stances will one day undo Kiev’s raid on the West. But this nostalgia along with the constant skepticism of Western motives and the government in Kiev is not enough to allay many people’s fears of a new war with Russia.

There are normal people there, Serhiy Pashchenko, 62, cutting peach trees with pink flowers, told Russia, recalling that he was working on a construction project in Moscow when the conflict erupted in 2014. But there is a government there that does not tell us recognize as a people.

In Crimea, after a severe drought last year, water shortages have become so dire that Russian officials have begun to evoke the spectrum of mass deaths despite warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe contradicted by assurances by Russian officials that even tourists to Crimea will not eten.

The canal blockade, said a senior official in the de facto Russian government that controls Crimea in February, represented an attempt to destroy us as a people, an attempt at mass murder and genocide. Moscow has pledged $ 670 million to address water shortages, but this year the reservoirs have dried up and water is being rationed.

Ukrainian officials are not affected. Under the Geneva Conventions, they say, it is Russia’s responsibility as an occupying power to provide water, and they add that there are enough underground aquifers to provide the population. The Kremlin says Crimea deliberately joined Russia in 2014, aided by Russian troops, after the pro-Western revolution in Kiev; almost every government in the world still considers Crimea as part of Ukraine.

Tachanka, a famous Soviet monument, in Kakhovka, Ukraine, April 26, 2021. (Brendan Hoffman / The New York Times)

There is no water for Crimea until de-occupation, said Anton Korynevych, Crimea representative to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine, describing the government’s policy. Period

Zelenskiy checked the readiness of Ukrainian troops on a visit to trenches on the Crimean border last month. Although Russian troops are withdrawing, he warned, Ukraine must be prepared for them to return at any moment. In Washington, senior US officials believe an incursion to secure water supplies remains a real threat, although the costs and difficulty of such a move appear to have been enough to discourage Russia for now.

About 10,000 young people from all over the Soviet Union helped build the canal, an engineering marvel that drops about an inch in height every mile for the first 129 miles so that gravity can keep the water flowing. Opponents and archaeologists led the way, said canal resident historian Volodymyr Sklyarov; they cleared World War II combat vehicles and the occasional troops of the ancient Scythian treasure.

The canal even has its own anthem, still embedded in the canal headquarters wall. We built the canal in peace, along with all the great and powerful place, the words go. Keep it, as dear as your spirit, to your children and grandchildren!

When Russia seized Crimea in 2014, a senior aide to Ukraine’s president Andriy Senchenko organized the canal damage as a way to strike. Before the annual spring opening of the canals, he directed workers to pile up a pyramid of sandbags and clay near the Crimean border. And he made them put up a sign saying they were installing a flow measurement mechanism, to put Russian intelligence on the wrong track.

He is convinced that blocking the canal was the right decision because it imposed costs on Moscow, just as there would be military resistance.

In order to inflict as much damage on the Russian Federation as caused by seven years of canal blockade, tens of thousands should have died at the front, Senchenko said.

The temporary dam is still the one that holds water about 10 miles upstream from the Crimean border. Ukraine is building a more permanent dam right on the border with switches that could allow water flow to be restored if the government decides to do so, said the head of the canals, Serhiy Shevchenko. But those switches are not yet functional, making it physically impossible for now to resume water distribution in Crimea, Shevchenko said.

The canal is a divisive issue on the ground, with some residents affected by what they see on Russian television.

Natalia Lada, a 58-year-old cafe manager in the Black Sea coastal town of Khorly near Crimea, says she watches Russian television, even though it is just propaganda against us, because she sees it as more convenient to deal with. She says she has learned that Russia seems ready for war, ready to invade us, perhaps just to gain control of the nearby canal.

If the question is, Water or its peace, then peace is certainly better, Lada said. Let’s give it water why do we need war?

Ukrainian officials say the arrival of Russian television, especially in the country’s border regions, is a security risk that has been insufficiently addressed in seven years of war.

They say Russia has set up increasingly powerful television broadcasters in separatist-controlled Crimea and eastern Ukraine that run signals in government-controlled Ukraine. Kyiv has tried to counter it by setting up its new transmitters, but Russian signals are more powerful, officials acknowledge a lost Whac-a-Mole game in the air waves.

Filling all these holes is very difficult because their resources are greater, said Serhiy Movchan, an official who oversees radio and television broadcasting in the Kherson regional capital.

Men fish from the Northern Crimean Channel in Kalanchak, Ukraine, April 25, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered some of the troops he had gathered at the Ukrainian border this spring to be withdrawn last month, but about 80,000 remain at a striking distance. and many Ukrainians believe the threat of a new invasion remains. (Brendan Hoffman / The New York Times)

To hear Russian officials tell them, Ukrainian leaders since 2014 have forced Russian speakers in the country to give up their identities or face violence or death. The reality is different in Kherson, where many residents still appreciate some common ties to Russia, including language, but do not want any part of a further military intervention by Putin.

A hill outside the town of Kakhovka, near the beginning of the canals, bears another reminder of historical ties to Russia: a tall Soviet monument to Communist revolutionaries with a horse-drawn machine gun marking fierce battles here in the Russian Civil War a century before . Kyiv in 2019 demanded that the monument be removed, calling it an insult to the memory of millions of victims of the totalitarian communist regime. The city refused, and the monument still stands, seeing the lights of the rusty and dismantled candlesticks.

While waiting for her mothers’ graves in a neighboring cemetery, Lomonosova, a gardener, and her father, Mikhail Lomonosov, 64, said they did not want the monument to collapse.

They spoke Russian, described themselves as little Russians, and said they occasionally watched Russian television. But if Russian troops were to invade, Lomonosova was ready to flee and Lomonosov was ready to fight them.

We may have a Russian adjective, but we are proud to be Ukrainian, Lomonosova said. Everyone has their own territory, although everyone has a common past.