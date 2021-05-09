Raid on Dieppe disguised secret mission to steal Nazi car Enigma | World War Two

Two years after ordering the mass deportation of German refugees at the start of World War II, the British government deployed a small, elite group of them in military uniforms and sent them on a covert mission of clothes and daggers to occupied Dieppe to kidnap an Enigma coding machine from Nazi noses.

A new book published later this month presents overwhelming evidence that the refugees, all Germans who had fled Sudetenland annexed by the Nazis, were at the center of military planning for the bold and ultimately catastrophic August 1942 attack on Dieppe. The idea was that as British and Canadian troops carried out a frontal attack on the port, a group of five refugee soldiers would break into a hotel used by Nazi military commanders and steal the Enigma machine and code books that enabled the Germans to send to encrypted military communications throughout Europe.

Under the leadership of Lord Mountbatten and Ian Fleming, then a senior naval intelligence officer and later author of the James Bond books, the Soviet Germans spent a month training in Wales, using Harlech Castle as the location for the Modern Hotel in Dieppe to practice breaking into a highly secured location and recovering sensitive German-language documents at high speed.

As Leah Garrett, an American university professor, points out in her book X-Troop: The secret Jewish commandos of World War II, the raiding party never approached. Caravans of troops crossing the canal under cover of darkness were spotted by a German patrol boat and by the time the soldiers reached the beaches of Dieppe, they were greeted by a frightening burst of artillery and machine guns. Of the 6,000 troops sent to Dieppe, nearly 1,000 were killed, more than 2,400 wounded and nearly 2,000 taken prisoner.

While the story of the Dieppe disaster has been told many times, the role of refugee commandos has never before come to light, much less the notion that the entire raid was designed as a distraction so that they could catch an Enigma car without being observed.

Ian Fleming. Photos: M McKeown / Getty

Garrett unveiled a classified report, following the action, written by one of the Germans Sudeten, known as Anglicised Maurice Latimer, who said his orders would immediately proceed to the German General Staff in Dieppe to take all documents, etc. Worth including, if possible, a new German respirator.

Breathing was almost certainly a code word referring to the Enigma machine. Code-breakers in Bletchley Park near Milton Keynes had partially deciphered a three-rotor Enigma car in 1941, revealing key information about the location of German ships, but by the next spring the Germans had switched to a new four-rotor car. it was much harder to break.

The acquisition of one of the new machines was seen as a high priority because British ships were again under attack, jeopardizing food supplies and other major supplies and equipment for the front of the house.

George Lane, a Hungarian sergeant who helped train the five Sudeten Germans, was married to one of Bletchley Park’s code breakers suggesting a further link between the attack party and Mountbattens strategic thinking. A few months ago, Lane was invited to join the Special Operations Executive (SOE), formed during the Battle of Britain to carry out espionage, sabotage and intelligence gathering in Nazi-occupied Europe.

It was a welcome turn in fate for Lane, who had tried to join the Grenadier Guards after the outbreak of war, only to be labeled an enemy alien along with tens of thousands of other Central European refugees and relocated. in the hard work of the Pioneer Corps. His fate was that the SOE needed people fluent in European languages, a need that soon spawned the creation of an entire commando unit made up of predominantly Jewish refugees that became known as the X-Troop.

A majority of those refugees had spent the summer and autumn of 1940 in British internment camps a panic move by the Winston Churchills government as the Nazis invaded the Netherlands and Belgium and Italy entered the war on the Axis side. They protested in vain that they were passionate anti-Nazis, not the fifth German columnists, and then joined the Pioneer Corps as a way to prove their loyalty to their host country.

The best of them were selected for the X-Troop and then saw action in North Africa, Sicily and France after D-Day.

A British tank-lowering ship and two British tanks captured by the Germans during the attack on Dieppe. Photos: Keystone / Getty

As Garrett reconstructs the chronology, Mountbatten had just come up with the X-Troop idea in the summer of 1942 when he realized that German speakers would be needed for the Dieppe raid. Grasping an Enigma car was another area of ​​his responsibility. The plan he and Fleming formulated requires participants to identify relevant code documents and, possibly, to interrogate captured German soldiers.

Of the five men on the mission, however, no one approached the Modern Hotel, and only Latimer returned in one piece. One of his fellow soldiers was killed, one was seriously wounded and two others were captured and spent the war in German hard labor camps.

However, the X-Troop idea remained very much alive. A day after the Dieppe raid, the captain in charge of the secret body, Bryan Hilton-Jones, was hard at work interviewing potential new recruits from the Pioneer Corps.

After overcoming the horror of losing most of his first group of men in a confusing operation, Garrett writes, Hilton-Jones vowed that this would never happen again. He would train them harder than any other unit in the British Army.