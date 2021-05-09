International
Raid on Dieppe disguised secret mission to steal Nazi car Enigma | World War Two
Two years after ordering the mass deportation of German refugees at the start of World War II, the British government deployed a small, elite group of them in military uniforms and sent them on a covert mission of clothes and daggers to occupied Dieppe to kidnap an Enigma coding machine from Nazi noses.
A new book published later this month presents overwhelming evidence that the refugees, all Germans who had fled Sudetenland annexed by the Nazis, were at the center of military planning for the bold and ultimately catastrophic August 1942 attack on Dieppe. The idea was that as British and Canadian troops carried out a frontal attack on the port, a group of five refugee soldiers would break into a hotel used by Nazi military commanders and steal the Enigma machine and code books that enabled the Germans to send to encrypted military communications throughout Europe.
Under the leadership of Lord Mountbatten and Ian Fleming, then a senior naval intelligence officer and later author of the James Bond books, the Soviet Germans spent a month training in Wales, using Harlech Castle as the location for the Modern Hotel in Dieppe to practice breaking into a highly secured location and recovering sensitive German-language documents at high speed.
As Leah Garrett, an American university professor, points out in her book X-Troop: The secret Jewish commandos of World War II, the raiding party never approached. Caravans of troops crossing the canal under cover of darkness were spotted by a German patrol boat and by the time the soldiers reached the beaches of Dieppe, they were greeted by a frightening burst of artillery and machine guns. Of the 6,000 troops sent to Dieppe, nearly 1,000 were killed, more than 2,400 wounded and nearly 2,000 taken prisoner.
While the story of the Dieppe disaster has been told many times, the role of refugee commandos has never before come to light, much less the notion that the entire raid was designed as a distraction so that they could catch an Enigma car without being observed.
Garrett unveiled a classified report, following the action, written by one of the Germans Sudeten, known as Anglicised Maurice Latimer, who said his orders would immediately proceed to the German General Staff in Dieppe to take all documents, etc. Worth including, if possible, a new German respirator.
Breathing was almost certainly a code word referring to the Enigma machine. Code-breakers in Bletchley Park near Milton Keynes had partially deciphered a three-rotor Enigma car in 1941, revealing key information about the location of German ships, but by the next spring the Germans had switched to a new four-rotor car. it was much harder to break.
The acquisition of one of the new machines was seen as a high priority because British ships were again under attack, jeopardizing food supplies and other major supplies and equipment for the front of the house.
George Lane, a Hungarian sergeant who helped train the five Sudeten Germans, was married to one of Bletchley Park’s code breakers suggesting a further link between the attack party and Mountbattens strategic thinking. A few months ago, Lane was invited to join the Special Operations Executive (SOE), formed during the Battle of Britain to carry out espionage, sabotage and intelligence gathering in Nazi-occupied Europe.
It was a welcome turn in fate for Lane, who had tried to join the Grenadier Guards after the outbreak of war, only to be labeled an enemy alien along with tens of thousands of other Central European refugees and relocated. in the hard work of the Pioneer Corps. His fate was that the SOE needed people fluent in European languages, a need that soon spawned the creation of an entire commando unit made up of predominantly Jewish refugees that became known as the X-Troop.
A majority of those refugees had spent the summer and autumn of 1940 in British internment camps a panic move by the Winston Churchills government as the Nazis invaded the Netherlands and Belgium and Italy entered the war on the Axis side. They protested in vain that they were passionate anti-Nazis, not the fifth German columnists, and then joined the Pioneer Corps as a way to prove their loyalty to their host country.
The best of them were selected for the X-Troop and then saw action in North Africa, Sicily and France after D-Day.
As Garrett reconstructs the chronology, Mountbatten had just come up with the X-Troop idea in the summer of 1942 when he realized that German speakers would be needed for the Dieppe raid. Grasping an Enigma car was another area of his responsibility. The plan he and Fleming formulated requires participants to identify relevant code documents and, possibly, to interrogate captured German soldiers.
Of the five men on the mission, however, no one approached the Modern Hotel, and only Latimer returned in one piece. One of his fellow soldiers was killed, one was seriously wounded and two others were captured and spent the war in German hard labor camps.
However, the X-Troop idea remained very much alive. A day after the Dieppe raid, the captain in charge of the secret body, Bryan Hilton-Jones, was hard at work interviewing potential new recruits from the Pioneer Corps.
After overcoming the horror of losing most of his first group of men in a confusing operation, Garrett writes, Hilton-Jones vowed that this would never happen again. He would train them harder than any other unit in the British Army.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]