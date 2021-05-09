Parents of the paralyzed Palestinian war with grief and regret after the shooting

AR RAKEEZ, West Bank Mohammad Abu Aram cried as he knelt in front of a pool of his sons’ blood that had penetrated the dirt road.

A Palestinian flag marked the site where the father of seven says his son Haron, 25, was shot by Israeli soldiers as they tried to seize a generator from this remote West Bank-occupied village on New Year’s Day.

Haron Abu Aram, 25, is now paralyzed in hospital. His father says his fiancé left him.

My dear son, God help you. What happened to us? Abu Aram said to himself as he accompanied NBC News a few days later to the shooting scene, which left his eldest son paralyzed.

As Aaron languishes in a hospital, a question continues to bother his father: What could he have done to protect the young farmer?

In a series of interviews in the months following the shooting in Harons, Abu Aram, who at 51 has white canes and is missing some teeth, and his wife, Faresah, 47, detailed the growing pressures of the Israeli occupation on the family of his.

Our lives are getting harder and harder since he was shot, he said this week. I’m not working at all, I’m in the hospital all day every day with him.

Contesting accounts

Just days after the Jan. 4 shooting, Israeli Defense Forces said their troops were trying to seize and evacuate an illegal building in the nearby village of At-Tuwani, south of Hebron, on Jan. 1 when attacked by Palestinians. . A Palestinian, the statement said, was injured by live fire.

The Harons family disputes this account and says the young man was defending his neighbors’ right to have a generator. Their neighbors had enforced an Israeli order to stop building an agricultural shelter, Abu Aram said, but they needed the generator to supply their home.

Human rights groups say the shooting is another example of the excessive use of force by the Israeli army against Palestinians in the occupied territories. Alsoshte also shows, they say, how Israel uses planning and construction, among other means, to make life miserable for Palestinians living in this part of the West Bank.

It’s trying to make life impossible for these people so that they can leave, as if by their own choice, said Amit Gilutz, a spokesman for the Israeli group B’Tselem, which works to end the occupation. , referring to Palestinian farming communities, such as Ar Rakeez, in Zone C of the West Bank.

Israel maintains almost exclusive control, including law enforcement, planning and construction in Zone C, which represents about 60 percent of the West Bank. About 2.7 million Palestinians live in the West Bank and about 440,000 Jewish settlers, according to Peace Now, a group that defends a Palestinian state.

The IDF said a military police investigation had been opened into the shooting and that the findings would be handed over to the Army Corps of Advocates General.

The Israeli Civil Administration, the West Bank civilian military branch, inquired about the incident and allegations that Israel was using planning and construction to put pressure on Palestinians living in this part of the West Bank, according to IDF spokesman.

The IDF spokesman redirected the request for comment on the planning and construction claims back to the civil administration.

Chronic insecurity and threat

Abu Aram says his family has lived in a dark cave since the Israeli army destroyed their home last year. The Israeli Civil Administration did not confirm that their home had been destroyed, but NBC News visited the cave where the family lives.

In Zone C, construction by Palestinians is rarely allowed, rights groups say, and illegal structures are regularly ordered to be thwarted, creating chronic insecurity and intimidation and encouraging people to leave, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Much of Zone C is earmarked for Israel’s benefits SETTLEMENTS or the Israeli army, at the expense of the Palestinian communities, the UN offices website say

In 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was wreaking havoc across the globe, Israel stepped up demolition of Palestinian homes in the West Bank, and so far this year it has advanced plans to build nearly 800 housing units in Jewish settlements in Zone C of the West Bank and issued tenders for about 2,000 more, according to BTselem and Peace Now.

Palestinians seek West Bank, territory occupied by Israel from Jordan in 1967, for a future independent state. They, along with most of the international community, consider Israeli settlements there illegal and an obstacle to peace.

Our father told us to protect our homes, Abu Aram said, recalling his fathers ’advice on how to act peacefully with the enemy.

My father never told me that one day they would shoot my son, he added.

Mortal threats

Aaron woke up on January 1 with a good mood, his family recalls. He was hospitalized just hours later, a bullet had passed through his neck and out of his skull, according to his father.

The young farmer had tried to pull the generator out of the hands of the soldiers when he was shot, Abu Aram said.

The Israeli military said in a Jan. 4 statement that while border police and troops were in At-Tuwani on Jan. 1, about 150 Palestinians incited a violent riot and threw stones at them.

In a subsequent Jan. 12 statement, she said an investigation had found that the bodies appeared to have faced deadly threats while in the area, prompting a military commander to fire warning shots into the air. The Palestinians then attacked him, causing a lost route to hit a Palestinian who was part of the riots, he added.

NBC News has watched a video shot by a local guy that appears to show about four men facing a group of soldiers around a generator in Ar Rakeez. At one point, a hand-to-hand fight ensues and a gunshot can be heard before Aaron is shown lying on the ground.

BTselem say Israeli investigations into similar incidents have served to uncover the offenses and are largely closed with no further action.

Aaron, who has woken up from a coma, may make sounds but is paralyzed from the neck down, said his mother, Faresah.

But Abu Aram said this week that Harons’s condition has deteriorated and that he is shifting and coming out of consciousness. To make matters worse, he said, the young man’s fiancé left him after the shooting.

Over the past two months, I tried to help him accept the fact that he was paralyzed, but I was not successful. He can not accept the fact that the fiancé has left him, said the desperate father.

Hot spot

The harmonious shooting and the collapse of the house are perhaps the most obvious examples of the constant pressure the family says it stands on the hills south of Hebron. However, his parents also say that Israeli settlers in the West Bank have regularly harassed their family.

Rights groups say the hills south of Hebron are a hotspot for settler violence and that attacks on Palestinians are being used as an unofficial means by Israel to oust Palestinians.

Elnatan Scharia, a spokeswoman for Yesha Council, an umbrella organization representing Jewish settlements in the West Bank, said the council opposes any violence against any person and that violence in the area was coming from the Palestinians.

Palestinians are regularly accused of violence against settlers in the West Bank, ranging from throwing stones at knives. But rights groups say that when this happens, the military often takes action, while they often turn a blind eye to resident violence.

The Israeli military said security agents were operating in the West Bank to maintain security and enforce the law in relation to all populations, and that they were working to prevent Israeli law violations against Palestinians. Israeli police said they are conducting investigations into allegations of misconduct and violence.

Meanwhile, if the plague Abu Aram repents.

I could not protect my house from destruction and disappointed my children, he said, adding: I want my son to come back to me.

Lawahez Jabari reported from the West Bank; Saphora Smith reported from London.