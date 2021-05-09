King Misuzulu on the Zulu throne: what happens next?

Durban – After weeks of tensions and divisions that led to court action, the Zulu nation can finally wait for the coronation of its next king.

Beloved King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, 47, heir to Good King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi has recently left and was named as a favorite heir to the mighty throne on Friday. This after reading the bequest of his mothers, which was made live on television.

The announcement came amid tensions in the royal family which had divided princes and princesses into two factions.

One of them was referred to as the royal rebels.

This was the faction that included the kings’ brothers and sisters, Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi, who have been accused of holding unauthorized parallel meetings regarding the successor.

The Queen Mantfombis reading of the Queen will hit hard ground when Prince Thokozani challenged his legitimacy.

However, yesterday the situation appeared calm in the Kwangelamankengane palace, in Nongoma where the queen lived.

The family, including the future King Prince Misuzulu, held lengthy meetings yesterday morning.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch, confirmed that King Misuzulu was already on the throne after taking over as king.

He said formalities would follow later and he had been engaged with KwaZulu-Natal Prime Minister to facilitate the process.

Buthelezi also said factions within the family had smoked the peace pipe and vowed to support the newly appointed king.

He said a meeting was held yesterday to address family changes.

The family appreciates this indication that stability and unity have been restored under His Majesty the King, Buthelezi said.

The Sunday Tribune has been informed that court cases concerning the property of kings and wills have been withdrawn by those who went to court.

The wife of the late king Queen Sibongile Dlamini had gone to court to inherit 50% of the king’s estate as the first wife.

In a separate court request, Princesses Ntombizosuthu and Ntandoyenkosi filed an urgent request in the High Court of Pietermaritzburg to challenge the authenticity of their father’s signature in a will appointing Queen Manftombi as regent.

According to the source, the decision to withdraw the court cases was taken after the meetings, where it turned out that their cases were not strong.

Plans were underway for the king’s coronation, but he must first be cleared after he lost his parents in such a short period of time. The family thought it would be better if the process was completed sooner rather than later to avoid any confusion, the source said.

However, Buthelezi said any member of the royal family who wants to challenge the will in court was free to do so.

He further revealed that he had learned that some within the royal family were seeking legal advice to challenge the appointment of the new king.

Meanwhile, in a surprise move, the South African Police Service has withdrawn the provision of VIP security services at the royal Zulu palace.

In a very late statement Saturday, Buthelezi said he was not informed before the decision and he was deeply concerned by the news that members of the SAPS VIP Defense Unit have been instructed to withdraw.

Therefore, they will no longer offer certainty for His Majesty the King. It is understood that those in the Palace will retreat tonight, while those who offer security where His Majesty will rest tonight will retreat in the morning.

Neither I, nor His Majesty the King, nor any other member of the Royal Family, have been informed of this decision by the government.

However, SAPS members stationed at the Palace have received these instructions from the Provincial Commissioner, ostensibly on the basis that His Majesty has not yet been installed by the Government and thus is not entitled to VIP protection.

My understanding from years of public service is that SAPS security is not provided on the basis of status, but on the basis of a threat assessment. It seems perfectly clear that His Majesty the King would be placed in a tangible position if security were to be withdrawn at this point.

Despite the clear and present danger it poses, I am informed that the Brigadier General in charge of SAPS Defenders stationed at the Palace has confirmed to Lawyer Mshololo, who is also present at the Palace, that they have been instructed to withdraw. Both the Zulu Royal Family and the Swati Royal Family are shocked by this unexpected development.

I therefore call on the nation to help us find a way to maintain security for His Majesty the King, to ensure that he is protected at this critical time, Buthelezi said.

Earlier Buthelez said the king would go to Eswatini for about a week to collect all his belongings as he would now reside in the kingdom full time.

His mother is the sister of King Eswatinis Mswati III.

King Misuzulu held a low profile as a prince and it is understood that he was protected as the next king.

The Sunday Tribune realizes that Prince Misuzulu attended school in Britain, along with his cousins ​​from his uncle, King Mswati III, at one stage.

He holds a degree in International Studies from the US He is a member of the Nazareth Baptist Church known as Shembe, of which he became a full member in 2014.

He is unmarried to a boy.

Dr Maxwell Shamase, a cultural expert from the University of Zululand with extensive knowledge of Zulu history, said chaos was expected in the process of appointing a successor king.

He said historically, the ascension to the mighty throne of the Zulu Kingdom had never been peaceful and welcomed by all kings.

From King Shaka to the recently ousted monarch, there have been threats and dramas about inheritance. So what we saw after reading the will was expected, that means the power of the throne, Shamase said.

Regarding the marital status of kings, Shamase said this should not prevent him from being crowned because many Zulu kings ascended the unmarried throne.

Shamase said Buthelezi could also continue as prime minister under King Misuzulus, despite his downfall with several kings.

He said the position of being prime minister had no time frame and historically, it was only death that removed ancestors.

E diela Tribune