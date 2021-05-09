



Australia’s most populous state extends COVID restrictions on searching for the source of the explosion 09 May 2021 – 11:25 People queue at a coronavirus disease testing clinic (COVID-19) downtown after new cases were reported in Sydney, Australia, May 6, 2021. REUTERS / Loren Elliott

Sydney – Australia’s most populous state did not register new COVID-19 infections for the third day in a row on Sunday, but extended raised social distancing and masking rules by a week as authorities hunted for the source of a small outbreak. After a Sydney couple tested positive for coronavirus last week, ending a long period without community transmission, authorities reinstated some social distancing measures by May 10 and a campaign to get more people tested as they tried to determine the source of the infection. On Sunday, authorities reported a third day in a row without a new case, easing concerns about a wider outbreak in the city, but cited the mysterious cause of the infection as a reason for prolonging the measures. “Since the issue of the ‘missing link’ has not been identified, we are keen to prevent a super-proliferation event,” New South Wales State Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said in a tweet. “All safeguards / restrictions will be in effect for an additional week, except for retail buyers who will no longer be required to wear a mask.” This means that more than five million people living in and around Sydney must wear masks on public transport and in most public places, while families are limited to 20 visitors at any one time until May 17th. Australia has largely eliminated the virus, with 79 days in 2021 without a locally won case, according to the government, as a result of a strategy of closing international and domestic borders, as well as social distancing measures. As the country awaits vaccine deliveries and looks at the peaks of infection in other countries, top lawmakers have said the borders now look set to reopen in 2022, not 2021 as previously predicted. In an interview with News Corp. published Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was unlikely Australia would reopen its borders soon, although he did not offer a timeline. “I do not see an appetite for this at the moment,” he said, referring to the reopening of the border. “What we are seeing at the moment is people assessing that the pandemic is not going anywhere. We have to be careful not to exchange that lifestyle with what everyone else has.” Share this post



