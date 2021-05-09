International
Israeli police tighten their presence in Jerusalem for fear of unrest
Police Chief Koby Shabtai said he was deploying more police in Jerusalem after a night of heavy fighting on Friday between Palestinians and Israeli police. Israelis and Palestinians were preparing for more violence in the coming days.
Saturday night is Laylat al-Qadr or the Night of Destiny, the holiest in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Thousands of worshipers gathered for the night prayers in Al-Aqsa.
The right to demonstrate will be respected, but public concerns will be met with zero force and tolerance. “I urge everyone to act responsibly and with restraint,” Shabtai said.
Police reported clashes with Palestinian protesters late Saturday in the Old Town of Jerusalem, near Al-Aqsa and in the neighborhood near Jerusalem in the east of Sheik Jarrah, where dozens of Palestinians are fighting the efforts of Israeli colonies to expel them from their homes .
Police reported two arrests and Palestinian doctors said two protesters were hospitalized after being beaten by police. Police said an officer was injured after being hit in the face with a rock.
On Sunday evening, Jewish Israelis begin to mark Jerusalem Day, a national holiday in which Israel celebrates the annexation of East Jerusalem, and religious nationalists hold parades and other celebrations in the city. On Monday, an Israeli court is expected to issue a ruling on planned evictions in Sheikh Jarrah.
Israel invaded East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza territories that the Palestinians want for their future state in the 1967 East War.
Israel annexed East Jerusalem in a move that is not internationally recognized and sees the entire city as its capital. Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the main shrine for Jews, Christians and Muslims as their capital, and its fate is one of the most sensitive issues in the conflict.
Earlier Saturday, police stopped more than a dozen buses that were packed with Arab citizens on the main highway heading to Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers. Public broadcaster Israels Kan said police stopped the buses for a security check.
Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan and travelers, upset that they were stopped without explanation on a hot day, got off the buses and blocked the highway in protest. Kan showed footage of protesters praying, cheering and marching along the highway to Jerusalem. The road reopened a few hours later.
Ibtasam Maraana, an Arab member of parliament, accused police of a horrific attack on religious freedom. Police: Remember they are citizens, not enemies, she wrote on Twitter.
In Friday night’s violence, Palestinian doctors said more than 200 Palestinians were injured in clashes at the Al-Aqsa mosque complex and elsewhere in Jerusalem. The violence drew condemnation from Israel’s Arab allies and calls for calm from the United States and Europe, prompting the Arab League to schedule an emergency meeting on Monday. Police said 18 officers were injured.
Protests erupted in early Ramadan three weeks ago when Israel restricted rallies at a popular meeting place outside Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel lifted the restrictions, briefly calming the situation, but protests have reigned in recent days over the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem.
Other recent developments, including the annulment of the Palestinian election, the deadly violence in which a Palestinian teenager, two Palestinian gunmen and an Israeli youth were killed in separate incidents in the West Bank and the election to the Israeli parliament of an extremist Jew. right nationalist party, have also contributed to the tense atmosphere. A right-wing lawmaker, Itamar Ben-Gvir, briefly set up an outdoor office in the heart of a Palestinian neighborhood last week, angering locals.
The Al-Aqsa Mosque complex is the third holiest site in Islam. Alsoshte is also the holiest place for the Jews, who refer to it as the temple mountain because it was the site of biblical temples. It has long been a hot spot in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and was the epicenter of the 2000 intifada, or Palestinian uprising.
picture credit
