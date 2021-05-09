No ‘concern option’ since mandatory hotel quarantine was imposed





There have been no new Covid-19 “variants of concern” since the start of mandatory hotel quarantine.

HPSC data show that the number of cases of Brazilian and South African species peaked at around 30 at the end of March.

It dropped to zero in the last week of April when the system was in place. Two other places have been added to the list of mandatory hotel quarantine. From 4am on Wednesday, passengers on direct flights from Nepal and Anguilla, or who have traveled through these countries in the last two weeks, will have to stay in a hotel for 14 days in solitary confinement when they arrive in Ireland. Meanwhile, Italy, Austria and Ukraine join eight other countries that have been removed from the list as of today including: Armenia,

Aruba,

Bosnia and Herzegovina,

Curaao,

Jordan,

Kosovo,

Lebanon,

Northern Macedonia Sinn Fin health spokesman David Cullinane says any changes to the travel list should be risk-based. “Obviously no one wants it in place for longer than necessary so any place that is in it is definitely based on public health advice and risk minimization,” Mr Cullinane said. “The countries that are being removed is the opposite where the risk has been reduced in those countries. I think this is the reasonable approach to take.” Mr Cullinane also said he would like antigen tests to become part of studies done in relation to travel. Meanwhile, the news that the EU is receiving 1.8 billion extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine has been widely welcomed. The extra doses will be used to provide enhancement pictures and to vaccinate children and adolescents – it will reach by 2023. They will also be used to treat disturbing variants with 900 million doses arriving over the next three years. Green Party MP Ciarn Cuffe has said more doses will be added. “I think it’s really good news and it’s a contract for 900 million guaranteed doses and then an opportunity for another 900 million if they are required,” Mr Cuffe said. “So, I think this has to do with moving on to the next phase of continuing to use the vaccine, but also keeping an eye on the need to have shots.”

