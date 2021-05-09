Weather in the UK: Britons dare heavy rain and wind to hit beer gardens in the laundry over the weekend

The eager Brits got the guts for the cold temperatures, heavy rain and strong winds to spend time in the pub beer gardens yesterday.

The UK experienced a wet start to the weekend, with showers covering most of the country.

Wales was particularly wet and the Met Office issued a yellow rain warning in the southern areas of the country, urging drivers to be careful when on the road.

But despite the rain and cold temperatures, the British gathered and still hit the pubs, sitting under umbrellas with their friends and family outside.

Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, host sites can only be opened outside until May 17, when they will be allowed to welcome customers inside as well.







(Image: Ioannis Alexopoulos / LNP)



A group of women enjoyed a wet and windy birthday party at a beer garden in Sunderland, using umbrellas to adjust themselves from the rain while drinking their pints.

A woman armed herself with a coat and a scarf while enjoying a drink in Sheffield in the morning.

The pub beer gardens in Leeds also seemed busy despite the weak weather, with people queuing in the rain and waiters using raincoats to serve food and drink.







(Image: JOHN MATHER / IMAGEVIEW)







(Image: Ioannis Alexopoulos / LNP)



The Met Office warned the British that Saturday would be a wet, cloudy and rainy day covering most of the UK, especially in the morning.

South England became drier in the afternoon as rain moved north and east.

Mercury showed a large difference between north and south, with mild air in the southeast and colder temperatures in Scotland.







(Image: JOHN MATHER / IMAGEVIEW)



Wales was rainy all day, with more rain recorded in the evening, where a yellow warning remained set until midnight.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Croeserw, West Glamorgan, with 98.2 mm of rain, according to the Met Office.

The village of Treherbert followed with 89 mm of rain.

Sunday will be much warmer, though some areas are expected to still be wet, the Met Office said.









Forecasters said: “Sunday morning will be mostly frost-free and cloudy.

“Heavy rains will roll northwest and light rain will move east across England and Wales.”

Scotland and Northern Ireland will be wet, with heavy rain, while other areas will experience sunny magic today, according to the Met Office forecast.







(Image: Amer Ghazzal / REX / Shutterstock)







(Image: Alamy Live News)



The weather will stay warm in southeast England, with temperatures reaching 20C in the afternoon.

Next week we will see a mix of sun and showers, with occasional thunderstorms.

Starting May 17, the British will be able to visit inland hospitality sites as coronavirus blocking restrictions have been eased.

Weather forecast for 5 days in the UK

today

Cloudy and rainy band in central parts of England taking more showers. Next, sun magic, but also showers, some large in the west, and in the south-east later with a thunderstorm danger. Warm in southeast England.

TONIGHT

Rain, some dense and thunderstorms throughout eastern and south-east England, otherwise clear spells and some rain, mostly in the west.

Monday

Early rain cleared quickly from eastern England, but probably later affected north-east Scotland. Otherwise, with sunny wind and heavy rain and risk of hail and thunder.

Forecast from Tuesday to Thursday

All parts are likely to see a mixture of sun and showers, some severe with the risk of thunder. Perhaps more continuous rain for parts of the south later.