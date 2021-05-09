Weather in the UK: Britons dare heavy rain and wind to hit beer gardens in the laundry over the weekend

The eager Brits got the guts for the cold temperatures, heavy rain and strong winds to spend time in the pub beer gardens yesterday.
The UK experienced a wet start to the weekend, with showers covering most of the country.
Wales was particularly wet and the Met Office issued a yellow rain warning in the southern areas of the country, urging drivers to be careful when on the road.
But despite the rain and cold temperatures, the British gathered and still hit the pubs, sitting under umbrellas with their friends and family outside.
Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, host sites can only be opened outside until May 17, when they will be allowed to welcome customers inside as well.
A group of women enjoyed a wet and windy birthday party at a beer garden in Sunderland, using umbrellas to adjust themselves from the rain while drinking their pints.
A woman armed herself with a coat and a scarf while enjoying a drink in Sheffield in the morning.
The pub beer gardens in Leeds also seemed busy despite the weak weather, with people queuing in the rain and waiters using raincoats to serve food and drink.
The Met Office warned the British that Saturday would be a wet, cloudy and rainy day covering most of the UK, especially in the morning.
South England became drier in the afternoon as rain moved north and east.
Mercury showed a large difference between north and south, with mild air in the southeast and colder temperatures in Scotland.
Wales was rainy all day, with more rain recorded in the evening, where a yellow warning remained set until midnight.
The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Croeserw, West Glamorgan, with 98.2 mm of rain, according to the Met Office.
The village of Treherbert followed with 89 mm of rain.
Sunday will be much warmer, though some areas are expected to still be wet, the Met Office said.
Forecasters said: “Sunday morning will be mostly frost-free and cloudy.
“Heavy rains will roll northwest and light rain will move east across England and Wales.”
Scotland and Northern Ireland will be wet, with heavy rain, while other areas will experience sunny magic today, according to the Met Office forecast.
The weather will stay warm in southeast England, with temperatures reaching 20C in the afternoon.
Next week we will see a mix of sun and showers, with occasional thunderstorms.
Starting May 17, the British will be able to visit inland hospitality sites as coronavirus blocking restrictions have been eased.
Weather forecast for 5 days in the UK
today
Cloudy and rainy band in central parts of England taking more showers. Next, sun magic, but also showers, some large in the west, and in the south-east later with a thunderstorm danger. Warm in southeast England.
TONIGHT
Rain, some dense and thunderstorms throughout eastern and south-east England, otherwise clear spells and some rain, mostly in the west.
Monday
Early rain cleared quickly from eastern England, but probably later affected north-east Scotland. Otherwise, with sunny wind and heavy rain and risk of hail and thunder.
Forecast from Tuesday to Thursday
All parts are likely to see a mixture of sun and showers, some severe with the risk of thunder. Perhaps more continuous rain for parts of the south later.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos