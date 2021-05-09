Saudi Arabia calls for dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve their issues





“Crown Prince” welcomes recent understanding reached between Pakistani and Indian military authorities regarding ceasefire on Line of Control

Saudi Arabia has stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve their unresolved issues, including the Kashmir issue. Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a joint statement agreed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening after Prime Minister Imran Khan held high-level talks with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Mr Khan is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia from May 7 to May 9. “Both sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve outstanding issues between the two countries, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir issues, to ensure peace and stability in the region,” the joint statement said. The Crown Prince “welcomed the recent understanding reached between the Pakistani and Indian military authorities regarding the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire, which is based on a 2003 understanding between Pakistan and India. The Indian and Pakistani military, in a surprise announcement on February 25, said they have agreed to strictly abide by all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors. During Mr. Khan’s Saudi visit, the two sides also reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and international issues of common interest and agreed to further strengthen relations in various fields. They signed an agreement on the establishment of the Saudi-Pakistan High Coordination Council (SPSCC). A Memorandum was also signed to combat the illicit trafficking of narcotics, drugs, psychotropic substances and precursor chemicals. They also signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Saudi Development Fund and Pakistan to finance energy projects, hydropower generation, infrastructure, transport communications and water resources development. Cooperation agreements were also signed in the field of fighting crime and transferring convicted prisoners. The two leaders also stressed the need for coordinated efforts by Muslim countries to confront extremism and violence, to reject sectarianism, and to strive for international peace and security. They called for joint efforts to fight terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations.

